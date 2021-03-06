Bank Balance viewers have already had enough of Gordon Ramsay’s new game show.

The post-watershed game show features plenty of swearing and hilarious antics.

But viewers say the game show’s format also seems impossible to win.

Disappointed viewers took to Twitter on Friday night to complain about the show’s tough tasks and rules.

One viewer argued: “The BBC have created a game show that is literally impossible to win. 6 episodes, ZERO winners.”

Another viewer claimed: “So I’ve watched all eps and still no one has done it, getting fed up now and thinking it’s impossible #bankbalance.”

And a third viewer chimed in with: “Love the show #BankBalance but don’t think it’s possible to get to the end of the show and someone winning the show.”

Meanwhile, a fourth user asked: “Is it even possible to win? #BankBalance crucial element of quiz shows.”

And a fifth user claimed: “This is such a bad game show. It’s too difficult to win. #BankBalance.”

How does Bank Balance work?

Indeed Bank Balance does appear to be a very tough game to win.

And to date there has yet to be a winner.

The game works by pairs being assigned various tasks and asked quiz-style questions.

Once they complete their task or answer questions correctly – they are awarded gold bars.

Then they must balance these gold bars on a balance board.

Each pair has the chance to win up to £100,000.

Friday night’s nail-biting episode saw one couple get extremely close to scooping the grand prize.

But ultimately they left the show with just £16,000.

What has Gordon Ramsay said about Bank Balance?

Gordon told the Mirror he is certain Bank Balance will be a ratings hit.

He said: “It’s very rare you get a chance to not just present your own show, but be part of that creative team.

“And that was the bit that got me out of bed every morning at 5am.

“You look at the success of The Chase, The Wall, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? coming back, there’s ­definitely a need for that kind of connect. And Bank Balance offers that.”

When is Bank Balance next on?

Bank Balance is on Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One.

A Red Nose Day special will air on Saturday March 13 at 6pm.

