Gordon Ramsay was back on our screens with his game show Bank Balance last night (March 3).

The episode saw cousins Tom and Reuben battling it out for the £100,000 prize.

And, as controversial as ever, Gordon raised a few eyebrows when he made an observation about contestant Tom.

An observation, in fact, that Tom called the host out on himself.

Gordon Ramsay was called ‘slightly offensive’ on his game show last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on the Gordon Ramsay game show last night?

Gordon’s comments came after the boys failed to name a single Blue Peter presenter after picking the kids’ TV category.

“Apart from Tintin growing up as a kid, what else did you watch?” quipped Gordon, no doubt making reference to Tom’s apparent similarity to the character.

Read more: Gino d’Acampo to appear on Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance charity special

“Well that’s slightly offensive,” Tom quipped with what appeared to be a nervous laugh.

“Tintin is bloody cool. You don’t like Tintin?” asked Bank Balance host Gordon.

“No I got called it a lot, especially when the quiff is a bit higher,” he said, pointing to his hair.

Contestant Tom said he’s been called Tintin ‘a lot’ (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about the Tintin reference?

One questioned if Tom was “really offended” by Gordon’s comments.

“Is he really offended by that?” one asked.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay Bank Balance viewers slam game show contestants

Another also tweeted the game show host a gif from the Tintin movie.

They said: “Was this him when he was younger then like you say?”

Is he really offended by that?

Gordon quickly retweeted it with a number of crying with laughter emojis.

“Tintin!” declared one follower.

“Lol,” commented another.

Tom and cousin Reuben did go home with £16,000 though (Credit: BBC)

Gordon Ramsay game show: What happened at the end?

Tom and his cousin did get the last laugh, though.

Despite the stacks tumbling down, they did manage to bank £16,000, much to the delight of viewers on Twitter.

“The bars crash down. Never mind though, because they do take home £16k, which isn’t bad for a night’s work,” one viewer commented.

Ofcom complaints

The comments came after Ofcom complaints over comments Gordon Ramsay made on Saturday Night Takeaway last weekend.

Viewers were left unimpressed after he revealed he couldn’t lip read what contestant Lorna was saying and made a comment about the gap in her teeth.

“I can’t. It’s the gap in the teeth, I can’t understand what you’re saying,” he said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you tuned into Gordon Ramsay’s game show last night.