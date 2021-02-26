Gino D’Acampo has revealed he’s “not worried” about appearing on Gordon Ramsay’s BBC game show Bank Balance.

The popular Italian chef is due to take part in a Comic Relief special of the new game show alongside his son Luciano.

Announcing the show, it didn’t take long for Gordon to take a pop at his Road Trip co-star.

The popular Italian chef is due to take part in a Comic Relief special alongside son Luciano (Credit: BBC)

So what did Gordon say about Gino appearing on Bank Balance?

In a statement, Gordon took aim at Gino’s looks and intelligence!

He joked: “It was great fun to have Gino and Luciano on the show, clearly Luci gets his brains and his beauty from his mum.

“And let me tell you, that boy is smart!”

Gino has been happily married to Luciano’s mum Jessica since 2002.

Gino said he was keen to check out the ‘game show host competition’ (Credit: BBC)

What did Gino say about appearing on BBC Bank Balance?

Gino said he was keen to check out the “game show host competition” after he took over as host of ITV’s Family Fortunes.

And, after filming the show, he admitted he wasn’t “worried” about Gordon’s presenting prowess.

A game of precision and poise, Gino and Luciano must hold their nerves as they go up against the volatile board.

Gino joked: “I get to see what the game show host competition looks like up close.

“And I am pleased to announce I am not worried!”

When will the show be on screen?

An official air date is yet to be revealed, but Comic Relief’s main telethon is set to air on Friday March 19 on BBC One.

A spokesperson said the episode was a “high-stake and high-pressured standalone special”.

They added: “Gordon Ramsay is joined by fellow chef and friend Gino D’Acampo and his son, Luciano, as the father and son attempt to raise as much money as possible for Comic Relief.

“A game of precision and poise, Gino and Luciano must hold their nerves as they go up against the volatile board.

“One wrong move and it could all be over.”

So what happened on the show last night?

On last night’s Bank Balance (February 25), Gordon took aim at Gino and their Road Trip co-star Fred Sirieix.

Viewers flooded Twitter with crying with laughter emojis as Gordon called Fred a “French [bleep].”

He then likened Gino to a long tailed tit and also said he didn’t think much of his lasagne!

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance airs on BBC One at 9pm Wednesday to Friday.

