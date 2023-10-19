Bake Off star Tasha cruelly trolled as she’s forced to leave tent for medical reasons: ‘Fixed for her to win’

The Great British Bake Off star Tasha was forced to leave the tent for medical reasons last night – and it seems some viewers are not too happy.

The hit Channel 4 show returned for another tasty instalment on Wednesday (October 18) for Chocolate Week. But things took a chaotic turn when a “pale” looking Tasha fell in the tent and had to leave midway through the episode.

Now, fans have been left fuming at show bosses. So much so, that they have claimed Bake Off has been ‘fixed’ for Tasha to win…

Tasha fell the floor and a medic had to intervene (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off star Tasha forced to leave show

During the technical challenge, the bakers were asked to whip up caramelised white chocolate cheesecakes. However Tasha, who is the programme’s first-ever deaf contestant, appeared to look ill in the middle of the show.

She told the crew: “It’s quite hot, I need some air,” before she dropped to the floor. The medic then came rushing over and told her to breathe slowly.

Tasha was soon escorted out to the hot tent, where host Alison Hammond comforted her. However, bosses decided it was in Tasha’s best interests to call it a day.

Speaking to Alison, Tasha said: “I’m gutted. I had a massive migraine last night. I thought I could feel better this morning.” Alison then chimed in and said: “I can see you’re not well. Go home, sweetheart. Go and rest.”

Tasha was told she had to go home (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off fans fuming over Tasha’s exit

Due to Tasha’s sudden exit – it meant no baker was leaving the tent. But next week, when Tasha returns, two of them will be booted.

Bake Off confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said: “Health first. Always. We can confirm that Tasha has had to withdraw from Chocolate Week on Bake Off for medical reasons and will return in next week’s show. We can’t wait to see her back in the Tent and feeling much better.”

However, fans have been left fuming at Tasha being allowed to “skip this week”. Over on X, one person proclaimed: “I’m not buying what Tasha is selling! She was continually messing up her chocolate and IMO faked being sick. Totally unfair someone goes this week!! If Tasha doesn’t go… nobody should go!!”

Alison soon comforted her (Credit: Channel 4)

What else did Bake Off fans say about Tasha?

Someone else fumed: “It’s not fair that Tasha gets to just skip this week and go directly into next week. And coincidentally it’s the week she wasn’t doing well…”

A third said: “The cynic in me can’t help thinking it’s convenient that Tasha had to go home when she was doing [bleep]. I hope nobody loses their place this week.”

Another cruelly claimed: “Fixed for her to win.”

However, other fans were quick to send their support to Tasha. One follower said: “Poor Tasha hope she’s feeling better!’ Someone else penned: “Reading a lot of comments about Tasha on here & can we remember just be kind.”

Another insisted: “It’s just a TV show, show a little compassion.”

Read more: GBBO star leaves viewers ‘disgusted’ over his behaviour as show hits ‘rock bottom’

Bake Off continues next Tuesday (October 24) from 8pm on Channel 4.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.