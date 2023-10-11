GBBO star leaves viewers ‘disgusted’ over his behaviour as show hits ‘rock bottom’

The Great British Bake Off 2023 continued last night (October 10) and, as well as being very divided over who went home (no spoilers here, we promise!), viewers were also up in arms over the amount of innuendos on the show.

It was bread week, so cue lots of innuendoes about hot buns, tight buns and balls of dough. However, host Noel Fielding in particular appeared to come in for a lot of backlash on Twitter.

Great British Bake Off 2023: Innuendo central

The Devonshire splits contestants were tasked with making served up no end of innuendos.

Dan joked: “My buns are a little bit small.” Josh said: “You don’t want to put cream into a hot bun!” And show host Noel Fielding made a joke about how contestants did not want their buns to be too tight and Rowan getting his stick wet.

Paul Hollywood raised eyebrows and a few laughs in the tent when he asked Matty about his “ball size” while making a cottage loaf. He then told him: “So you’ve got a little one on top and a big ball underneath.”

Alison Hammond even stepped in to tell the cheeky pair: “Don’t be naughty.”

‘Disgusting’

But viewers weren’t satisfied with her telling off and instead took their grumbles to Twitter.

“Noel is so rude it’s disgusting,” declared one unhappy viewer.

Another agreed: “Too many buns and cream innuendos.” “Ffs Noel you don’t have to Make an innuendo out of everything. No bloody need,” said a third.

“It’s very uncomfortable family viewing this week. Innuendos galore,” said another concerned viewer.

Another hit out at Channel 4, declaring things have now hit “rock bottom”.

“Channel 4 programming quality hitting rock bottom. Do you not realise that constant ridiculous innuendo is not funny? Get ready for lots of complaints from this series!”

‘Innuendos giving me life’

Not everyone felt the same, though.

“The innuendos coming from Noel and Alison pre-watershed is giving me LIFE,” declared one.

“The innuendo in this episode is brilliant,” said another.

