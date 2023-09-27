GBBO’s first-ever deaf contestant defended after she’s cruelly trolled by viewers: ‘Could you be more offensive?’

GBBO 2023 contestant Tasha, the show’s first-ever deaf contestant, came in for vile trolling as the 14th run of the baking series debuted last night.

The Channel 4 series was back on the box on Wednesday (September 27) evening, with Alison Hammond proving a hit as new co-host.

Fans also had a lot of love for hunky PE teacher Matty, even though his buttercream whipping may have not been star baker standard.

But while Great British Bake Off’s return may have brought a lot of cake-based joy to viewers, tedious and pitiful trolls were predictably out to entertain themselves on Twitter too.

GBBO baker Tasha news

Throughout the first episode of the 2023 series, GBBO fans were full of praise for Tasha’s being part of the show.

The presence of BSL interpreter Daryl alongside Tasha, who comes from Bristol, was warmly received.

“It’s wonderful to see more and more deaf representation coming to our TV screens! Best of luck Tasha! And welcome to her interpreter, Daryl! #GBBO #GreatBritishBakeOff #BakeOff,” one Twitter user enthused.

Another tweeted: “Well done to the GBBO for their inclusivity this season by having their first-ever deaf contestant. I love to see deaf people thriving in hearing spaces.”

And a third person agreed: “Absolutely love that #GBBO have got a deaf contestant, all for the inclusivity.”

‘A really special moment’

Tasha, meanwhile, also explained how “special” it was to have a BSL interpreter on set. She said: “Seeing Daryl up at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a really special moment. I couldn’t have done it without him and without the dedication from the show ensuring I had the same access as the other bakers.”

However, among the positivity, some individuals had nothing better to do than try and rile others up.

Viewers slap down trolls

One Twitter user tried to get a reaction by posting: “Let’s be honest, deaf people are really annoying, all that hand waving… #GBBO.”

They later had another try, feebly tweeting: “Dunno why we’re watching, if it’s anything like SCD, the deaf bird will win #GBBO.”

Someone else actually bit on that – and put the troll in their place.

“That’s pretty vile,” they said. “The ‘deaf bird’ (could you be any more offensive?) on Strictly was the best dancer. The best baker will win #GBBO.” Another commented: “Let’s be honest, you sound like a total [bleep].”

Could you be any more offensive?

Elsewhere, another troll had a pop by writing: “I can’t figure out if this deaf girl is hot or not #GBBO.”

And they were told: “Tasha’s definitely hot. Also has a name #GBBO.”

Could Tasha be the name announced as the ultimate winner of this series a few weeks down the line?

Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 next Tuesday, October 3, at 8pm.

