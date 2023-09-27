‘He can curdle my buttercream any time!’: GBBO fans already swooning over heart-throb contestant

Great British Bake Off 2023 fans seemed to be more thirsty than hungry last night as one contestant came in for a lot of appreciation on social media.

The Channel 4 series returned for a 14th series on Wednesday (September 27) evening, with Alison Hammond on board as new co-host.

She joined Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as a dozen bakers – but not a baker’s dozen of bakers – turned up at the tent to bake their claims as the King or Queen of Dough.

But among the contenders was one particular hopeful who viewers were swooning over from the first stir of the bowl.

Great British Bake Off is back on telly screens for 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

Great British Bake Off 2023: Matty wins over fans

Hunky science and PE teacher Matty from Cambridgeshire had admirers reaching for the phones to express their thoughts about him as soon as he popped up on screen.

“Found my Bake Off crush: Matty #GBBO,” one Twitter user declared.

Another tweeted: “I think I’m in love #Matty #GBBO.”

“Matty is going to be my future husband #GBBO,” joked someone else.

Matty is going to be my future husband.

And a fourth posted: “Don’t care if he can bake or not but I want #Matty to win #GBBO.”

That online enthusiasm for Matty only got a bit lustier as he experienced a few issues as he whipped up his buttercream. Despite it not turning out as he may expected, fans still made gags about his icing.

Great British Bake Off hopeful Matty had fans licking their lips (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Praying to the cake gods’

Several noted Matty would be welcome to ‘curdle their buttercream’. However, there were also concerns that frosting fallout could see him depart the show in the first episode.

to everyone saying “Matty can curdle my buttercream” I wish you a good *BONK* #gbbo #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/pkjK0fJkbn — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) September 26, 2023

“#GBBO Praying to the cake gods that Matty is saved,” one worried fan tweeted.

Another tweeter made their GBBO priorities clear by writing: “Matty is hot! Really hope he sticks around gotta keep the eye candy in #GBBO.”

Meanwhile, another chipped in: “I’m worried for Matty! I’ve not known him for very long but I think it might be love and it can’t be over already! #GBBO.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff)

Thankfully for Matty fans, their showstopper made it through Cake Week, while Amos was defrocked of his apron.

And so Instagram fans have been able to share further remarks praising Matty on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty (@mattyedgell)

One commented on an image of Matty: “If my PE teacher had looked like this…”

And another pondered: “Who knew baking could be so sexy?”

Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 next Tuesday, October 3, at 8pm.

