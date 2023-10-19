Bake Off viewers threaten to ‘riot’ if fan favourite leaves in elimination twist: ‘Don’t you dare’

The Great British Bake Off 2023 viewers have threatened to “riot” if an iconic contestant gets sent home from the show.

The hit Channel 4 show returned for another tasty instalment on Wednesday (October 18) for Chocolate Week. The latest lot of bakers all put their skills to the test in a bid to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

And while fans have their favourites already, it seems some are “terrified” that Saku will get the chop.

Saku has become a firm favourite (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off 2023 fans will ‘riot’ if star gets sent home

It was a dramatic Bake Off episode last night to say the least. In a shock twist, Tasha was sent home halfway through the episode after falling ill.

Don’t you dare send Saku home. I will riot. Though she would probably just laugh!

As a result, no baker was sent home this week. Instead, two will be getting the boot in next week’s episode. And fans are fearing that Saku could be eliminated – and have threatened to “riot” if she leaves.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one follower said: “I’m terrified. I don’t want Saku to go.” Someone else penned: “Don’t you dare send Saku home. I will riot. Though she would probably just laugh!”

Echoing their thoughts, a third proclaimed: “If anything happens to Saku we riot.”

Another fan penned: “If Saku goes, we riot!!!!!!!!”

Fans won’t be happy if she goes (Credit: Channel 4)

Tasha forced to leave Bake Off

Elsewhere in the show, Tasha was forced to leave the tent for medical reasons – and it seems fans were not too happy.

During the technical challenge, the bakers were asked to whip up caramelised white chocolate cheesecakes. However Tasha, who is the programme’s first-ever deaf contestant, appeared to look ill in the middle of the show.

She told the crew: “It’s quite hot, I need some air,” before she dropped to the floor. The medic then came rushing over and told her to breathe slowly.

Tasha was soon escorted out to the hot tent, where host Alison Hammond comforted her. However, bosses decided it was in Tasha’s best interests to call it a day.

Speaking to Alison, Tasha said: “I’m gutted. I had a massive migraine last night. I thought I could feel better this morning.” Alison told her: “I can see you’re not well. Go home, sweetheart. Go and rest.”

Read more: GBBO star leaves viewers ‘disgusted’ over his behaviour as show hits ‘rock bottom’

Bake Off continues next Tuesday (October 24) from 8pm on Channel 4.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.