Bafta TV Awards viewers were left concerned as Dame Barbara Windsor was missing from the show’s In Memoriam tribute on Sunday (June 6).

The emotional segment paid tribute to a number of stars from the television industry, who had died over the past year.

However, they failed to mention the late EastEnders actress.

Bafta TV Awards failed to mention Dame Barbara Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bafta TV Awards: What happened during the ceremony?

During the ceremony, Bafta paid a special tribute to the likes of Des O’Connor and actress Helen McCrory.

Big Brother star Nikki Grahame was also part of the line-up following her death in April.

Paul Ritter, who sadly passed away from a brain tumour, was given a special mention.

But viewers were left disheartened after they noticed Barbara was left off the list.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Fuming #BAFTA where was Barbara Windsor?!”

A second pointed out: “Shame on @BBCOne @BAFTA for forgetting Barbara Windsor in the memorial section.”

Another added: “Did I miss it or did the @BBC just miss off the late Dame Barbara Windsor when paying tribute to those who we have lost this past year on the @BAFTA’s?

“If so, that’s pretty shocking considering she was one of the best actresses the BBC has ever had!”

A fourth shared: “She was an absolute National Treasure. I’m sure a few more seconds could have been allocated.”

What did Bafta say?

However, the comments didn’t go unnoticed.

On Twitter, Bafta confirmed the legendary soap star had previously been honoured for her movie work at the Film Awards in April.

They explained: “Owing to the limited time available for obituaries within the broadcast, individuals are chosen to feature in the broadcast only once (otherwise someone else would be missed out).

“She also features in our online records.”

In a separate tweet, Bafta added: “Unfortunately due to limited time available for obituaries within the broadcast we can only feature someone in one.”

Barbara died at the age of 83 on December 10, 2020, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Where was Barbara Windsor?!

The Carry On legend died peacefully at her London care home, her husband Scott Mitchell said at the time.

Barbara, who played Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

Following her death, tributes poured in including one from Prince Charles and Camilla.

