Bafta TV Awards winners Ashley and Jordan Banjo have been attacked by trolls following last night’s ceremony.

The Diversity stars took home the award for the Must See TV Moment of 2020 for their BLM-themed dance on Britain’s Got Talent.

At the time, the performance received more than 24,000 complaints to broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

Ashley and Jordan Banjo won at the Bafta TV Awards (Credit: BBC)

Ashley and Jordan Banjo win at the Bafta TV Awards

And it appears some weren’t impressed with their win on Sunday (June 6).

During the ceremony, Ashley and his brother Jordan appeared on the stage to accept the award.

The brothers reflected on the backlash they’d previously received over the routine.

This is what change looks like

Ashley, 32, said: “Being in a storm of 30,000 comments just being in a torrent of threats, that support made a difference.

“I want to say thank you to the people who poured that abuse online, you showed why that performance was necessary.

“As much as there’s so many conversations and so much needs to change, this is what change looks like.”

Furthermore, he added: “I’m so thankful to all those people, for me it’s not about presenting the minority, standing here right now this represents the majority, thank you so much.

“Let’s keep standing up for what’s right.”

Meanwhile, Jordan, 28, appeared delighted as he celebrated the special moment alongside his brother.

Bafta TV Awards: What did trolls say?

However, not everyone agreed with the public vote.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Get woke, go broke. Goodbye Bafta, I won’t watch you again if you can award a routine that had over 30,000 complaints, what’s the point of you.”

A second added: “Haha it’s all fixed to make them feel loved and adored. Who actually votes for this? I didn’t see any advert to vote. Clearly a selected few. Imagine winning something based on the colour of your skin. Wow.”

So Diversity win a BAFTA for their BLM protest dance – what is this world coming to – absolutely disgusting — Lord Binfield (@sabeyaj) June 7, 2021

Read more: Ashley Banjo received 100 racist tweets a minute during BLM routine storm

In addition, a third wrote: “This is a disgrace. Woke woke woke BBC Bafta woke.”

A fourth complained: “Up for a Bafta award for being on their knees in support of BLM. Welcome to woke great Britain.”

Another shared: “Must see TV moment well that’s a shock, I don’t think. BBC is woke personified.”

Ashley and Jordan Banjo fiercely defended by fans

Meanwhile, others defended Diversity after beating the likes of Gogglebox and Nigella Lawson.

One shared: “Yes, yes, yes! So well deserved. Great speech Ash, it DOES represent the majority and NOT the minority, even though there were 30,000!!”

Another wrote: “Massive congratulations to @AshleyBanjo and everyone else on that stage that night.

The Diversity stars attended the ceremony on Sunday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You guys completely deserve that BAFTA voted for by the public. Your performance was so heartfelt and emotional.”

A third hit back: “A well-deserved award and recognition! Well done guys.

“Don’t let the ignorant people bring you down. Walk proud.”

When did Diversity perform on BGT?

Meanwhile, the dance took place on the ITV talent show back in September.

Following the performance, Diversity were met with a barrage of criticism and complaints to Ofcom.

Furthermore, earlier this year, Ashley opened up about the criticism during an interview with Entertainment Daily!.

He told us: “There was and there still is [hate and trolling].

“All I have to do now is look in a direction people don’t like and you get a wave of people at your neck. But it is what it is.

Read more: Ashley Banjo hits back at ‘parent police’ after giving 12-month-old son McDonald’s

“All I can do is slightly separate myself from it and know at the end of the day that it isn’t real. Half of the accounts that talk to you aren’t even real.

“But I can’t stop people having an opinion and I think what keeps me level is I’ve got a lot of love and a lot of support.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.