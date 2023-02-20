Viewers of the 2023 BAFTA ceremony were left infuriated after Bernard Cribbins was omitted from the In Memoriam remembrance reel.

The Railway Children star died in July 2022 aged 93 and enjoyed a memorable career spanning seven decades.

Sunday (February 19) evening’s ceremony including nods to late stars Olivia Newton-John, Robbie Coltrane, Anne Heche and William Hurt among the tribute to film industry notables who have passed away in the last 12 months.

But Carry On actor Bernard not featuring has sparked strong criticism on social media.

And one former co-star insisted BAFTA “should be disgusted”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales applaud following the BAFTAs 2023 ‘In Memoriam’ tribute to late film industry notables (Credit: BBC)

BAFTAs 2023: ‘In Memoriam’ segment didn’t include Bernard Cribbins

Sally Thomsett, who played Phyllis opposite Bernard’s station porter Albert Perks in the 1970 film, expressed her unhappiness on Twitter as the awards bash aired.

She wrote on Twitter: “Have watched the BAFTAs on TV. And I’m absolutely appalled that the fabulous Bernard Cribbins was not mentioned in stars that we’ve lost within the last year.

I’m absolutely appalled that the fabulous Bernard Cribbins was not mentioned.

“They should be disgusted with themselves, words fail me.”

Within hours, Sally’s tweet picked up thousands of views, retweets and likes. And fans who agreed with her also fumed over the popular star not being included.

H Darlings, have watched The BAFTA’s on TV & I’m absolutely appalled that the fabulous Bernard Cribbins was not mentioned in stars that we’ve lost within the last year, they should be disgusted with themselves, words fail me XxXxX pic.twitter.com/pBSjaekaWC — 🦩 Sally Thomsett 🦩 (@sallythomsett) February 19, 2023

How fans have reacted

Twitter users continued to protest the omission over 12 hours after the BAFTAs 2023 broadcast drew to a close.

“How could you miss out Bernard Cribbins the unforgettable star of The Railway Children the most famous British film in history?” just one among many upset viewers tweeted.

Indeed, the social media outcry was such that the BAFTA Twitter account directly replied to outraged fans.

A statement read: “With limited time in our broadcast it isn’t possible to honour all those who have sadly passed away.

“Bernard features in our online records… and given his influential work in TV, he will be considered for inclusion in the next Television Awards broadcast.”

Emma Thompson, sitting with Greg Wise, appeared emotional following the tribute (Credit: BBC)

‘He deserved better’

However, this was not enough for many seething Twitter users. Many complained about other aspects of the ceremony being aired instead of a reference to Bernard.

One angry tweeter claimed: “BAFTA forgot Bernard Cribbins, disgrace.”

Meanwhile another furious person lashed out: “I’m going to join the chorus of disapproval in the decision, by #BAFTA, to not include the wonderful Bernard Cribbins in the list of artists lost last year.

“‘Limited time’ is a pathetic excuse. They [blank]ed up. He deserved better.”

Here is the unique #BernardCribbins. @BAFTA seem to have forgotten what he looked like let alone how he touched people’s hearts. pic.twitter.com/stdmL33dW9 — Fiona Endersby 🇺🇦 (@FionaEndersby) February 20, 2023

And someone else refusing to accept BAFTA’s response hit back: “You literally interviewed Geri Halliwell. Don’t tell me there wasn’t enough time for Bernard Cribbins.”

