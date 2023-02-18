Richard E Grant is wide-eyed, Alison Hammond smiles
TV

Alison Hammond ‘shamed’ by BAFTA co-host Richard E Grant following blunder

They're hosting together this weekend

By Robert Leigh

Acting legend Richard E Grant has revealed how Alison Hammond, his BAFTA co-host, was ‘shamed’ due to a slip of memory.

Appearing on The One Show last night (Friday February 17), Richard recalled an awkward moment with the This Morning star.

Richard and Alison front the film awards together at the Royal Festival Hall in London this weekend.

But ahead of the ceremony, Richard had hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas giggling in disbelief as he claimed Alison had no recollection of meeting him before.

Alison Hammond looks perplexed
Alison Hammond presents with Richard E Grant this weekend (Credit: BAFTA YouTube)

‘She was shamed!’

Richard joked about how Alison had forgotten encountering him when he was a guest on her ITV show.

He responded with a smile as Emma asked if they had ever met before being brought together for the BAFTA bash.

“I did,” the 65-year-old Withnail star said.

Richard E Grant laughs on The One Show
Richard shared his anecdote on The One Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Because I was on the show that she’s on – on another channel, in the morning!

“And so when we met, I said, ‘Alison, we met before’. She came up to me and said, ‘We’ve never met before’. And I said, ‘Yes we have’ and I gave her the date.

I said, ‘Yes we have’ and I gave her the date.

“And she… she was shamed!”

The One Show hosts laugh
The One Show hosts Emma and Jermaine were both tickled (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Alison Hammond addresses fans about BAFTA show

Earlier today (Saturday February 18), Alison told fans on Instagram she hoped she would ‘make them proud’ presenting the ceremony.

Sharing a view of London’s skyline, she thanked well wishers: “Feeling so grateful for life and for all of your wonderful BAFTA messages.

Alison Hammond shares view on Instagram
Alison Hammond shares her thanks with fans on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Hope I do you all proud.”

Read more: This Morning star Alison Hammond admits she’s ‘fuming’ over presenting snub

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony airs on Sunday Feburary 19 on BBC One at 7pm.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Alison Hammond baftas jenas Richard E Grant The One Show This Morning

Trending Articles

emmerdale caleb comp itv
Emmerdale fans convinced they know Caleb Miligan’s shocking secret
Kate and Gerry McCann looking upset and Madeleine in a red dress
I am Madeleine McCann: Girl who thinks she’s Kate and Gerry McCann’s missing child begs for help
Parents of Madeleine McCann urged to act over Instagram girl’s claims she may be her
Alfie Boe and his wife Sarah at the Olivier Awards
Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?
Ed Balls speaking on GMB today, Ranvir Singh looking concerned
GMB viewers praise Ed Balls today for putting Ranvir Singh in her place: ‘He’s fuming’
Prince Philip, Prince Edward Earl of Wessex, King Charles
The Queen and Philip’s wish for son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, which King Charles had ‘change of heart’ on