Alison Hammond ‘shamed’ by BAFTA co-host Richard E Grant following blunder

Acting legend Richard E Grant has revealed how Alison Hammond, his BAFTA co-host, was ‘shamed’ due to a slip of memory.

Appearing on The One Show last night (Friday February 17), Richard recalled an awkward moment with the This Morning star.

Richard and Alison front the film awards together at the Royal Festival Hall in London this weekend.

But ahead of the ceremony, Richard had hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas giggling in disbelief as he claimed Alison had no recollection of meeting him before.

Alison Hammond presents with Richard E Grant this weekend (Credit: BAFTA YouTube)

‘She was shamed!’

Richard joked about how Alison had forgotten encountering him when he was a guest on her ITV show.

He responded with a smile as Emma asked if they had ever met before being brought together for the BAFTA bash.

“I did,” the 65-year-old Withnail star said.

Richard shared his anecdote on The One Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Because I was on the show that she’s on – on another channel, in the morning!

“And so when we met, I said, ‘Alison, we met before’. She came up to me and said, ‘We’ve never met before’. And I said, ‘Yes we have’ and I gave her the date.

“And she… she was shamed!”

The One Show hosts Emma and Jermaine were both tickled (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Alison Hammond addresses fans about BAFTA show

Earlier today (Saturday February 18), Alison told fans on Instagram she hoped she would ‘make them proud’ presenting the ceremony.

Sharing a view of London’s skyline, she thanked well wishers: “Feeling so grateful for life and for all of your wonderful BAFTA messages.

Alison Hammond shares her thanks with fans on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Hope I do you all proud.”

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony airs on Sunday Feburary 19 on BBC One at 7pm.

