Gogglebox viewers took to Twitter to lash out after a segment from This Morning was aired on the show.

The cast of Gogglebox watched as This Morning tried to entice viewers with a charcuterie board of butter.

For the segment, Juliet Sear presented the boards as a new social media trend.

It’s a new take on traditional boards, which usually consist of cheese and crackers.

The change took the Gogglebox gang by surprise, and many of them just couldn’t understand the point.

Amani Rota asked: “I don’t get it, is it just butter?”

Furthermore, her sister, Amira, remarked: “It’s such a bored housewife thing. I don’t think we need a tutorial, I could pretty much do it from a picture.”

A baffled Pete Sandiford added: “Why would I be wasting my life doing that?”

The cast wasn’t the only ones confused by the segment.

The stars of Gogglebox could not believe what they were seeing (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers baffled over This Morning segment

As a result, Gogglebox viewers also rushed to social media to share their confusion.

“Lurpak costs £5.35 now, I’m not going to waste it by [bleeping] about making stupid patterns on a chopping board,” ranted one angry viewer.

A second tweeted: “What is the point of that really?! Bit of a stupid idea…. a butter board not exactly good for you either.”

“So you’re telling me a programme that shows people how to put butter on a chopping board won the National Television Award for the BEST DAYTIME TV show?? [Bleep] hell,” said someone else.

“Cost of living is high. But hey, This Morning, let’s all waste butter on a board,” added a fourth.

Another said: “People can’t afford to eat and butter boards a trending, this is what’s wrong with the world.”

“So butter is seven pounds a tub and This Morning had a segment on butter boards wasting the stuff?” added one more.

Someone else tweeted: “Is this GENUINELY what daytime TV is???”

This Morning under fire

It’s been a tough time for This Morning over the last few weeks.

However, things appeared to be taking a turn for the better on Thursday night.

At the NTAs, the show won Best Daytime.

Collecting the award for This Morning, Phillip Schofield said: “Please don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the most amazing team. I have the best friend, we have the best boss.”

Meanwhile, his co-star, Holly Willoughby, added: “Thank you so much, this award means everything because it is voted by you, and I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you. You make our show for us, you really do.”

Alison and Dermot tried out a new butter board on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil ‘booed’

Elsewhere, a source in the audience told The Sun: “The boos in the room were very loud when Holly and Phil were announced as the winners. It was really embarrassing.”

It has been a tough few weeks for Phil and Holly as people called for them to be sacked.

They were accused of ‘jumping the queue’ when they went to see the Queen lying in state. As a result, it was claimed that ITV had decided to up security around the pair.

However, while calls to be sacked have died down, some viewers want the pair to give their NTA back.

