Ashley Banjo handed fresh blow following split from wife Francesca

Ashley Banjo has been dealt another blow after his split from wife Francesca, amid claims his hit series Flirty Dancing will not be returning to our screens in the UK.

Flirty Dancing was a popular dating show that saw the Diversity dancer teach two single contestants a dance routine which they would perform together when they met for the first time.

However, the series has sadly been axed by Channel 4 amid claims viewers have lost the “appetite for the show”.

Ashely Banjo’s show Flirty Dancing will no longer be airing in the UK (Credit: ITV)

Channel 4 ‘axe Ashley Banjo’s TV show’

Ashley Banjo‘s hit Channel 4 show first aired in 2019 and gave singletons the chance to find love through dance.

Once it was safe to go again, bosses decided the appetite for the show was over and Ashley was really busy working on other projects

However, after two series and a celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer, the dating show has reportedly come to an end.

According to reports, Channel 4 bosses decided the “appetite for the show was over” and Ashley had become too busy with other projects.

A TV insider claimed to The Sun: “When Covid hit it became too difficult to film. Once it was safe to go again, bosses decided the appetite for the show was over and Ashley was really busy working on other projects.”

However, all is not lost for Ashley as the dancer reportedly sold the show to America.

The source continued to allege: “Ashley ended up making loads of money off the show though as he sold it to America.”

Entertainment Daily has gone to Channel 4 for comment.

Ashley Banjo announced that he had separated from his wife in December last year (Credit: ITV)

Ashley split from wife Francesca last year

The news came after Ashley Banjo revealed he had split with his wife Francesca after 16 years together.

Ashley and Francesca had been together since they were teenagers.

The pair married in 2015 and they share two children together, Rose and Micah.

In December last year, the Dancing On Ice judge took to Instagram to break the devastating news to his followers.

He said: “After much thought and consideration we both feel now is the time to share some personal news.

“Nearly 18 months ago we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

“It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means. But we feel that as we approach the new year it is time to share this news with others.”

