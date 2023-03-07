Ashley Banjo hits back as he sparks backlash over his public message to ex-wife on her birthday

Ashley Banjo was hit by criticism after he called his ex-wife ‘dude’ for her birthday.

The dancer took to Instagram to wish his ex-wife and mother of their two children a happy birthday.

However, Ashley was made to explain himself for his ‘sore’ comment, even though it’s what they’ve been calling each other ‘for over a decade’.

Ashley Banjo sparked backlash for calling his ex-wife ‘dude’ (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo wife

Dancing On Ice judge Ashley hit back at critics after being slammed for commenting on his ex-wife’s birthday post.

Ashley and his ex-wife Francesca Banjo started dating in 2005 when they were just teenagers and tied the knot in 2015.

The pair also have two children together, Rose and Micah.

However, Ashley sadly confirmed last year that the pair decided to split after 16 years together.

In an announcement on Instagram, he wrote: “After much thought and consideration we both feel now is the time to share some personal news. Nearly 18 months ago we took the difficult decision to separate.”

For those of you who wish to comment in outrage. This is what we’ve called each other for over a decade and a half. But your input is very much appreciated.

Yesterday, Francesca took to Instagram to post snap of her birthday celebrations as she turned 36.

Alongside a photo of her posing in front of a stage, she wrote: “30… +6.”

Commenting on his ex-wife’s post, Ashley wished her a happy birthday saying: “Happy birthday dude x.”

However, it seems some fans were shocked that Ashley called his ex-wife ‘dude’ and slammed the TV star for his ‘sore’ comment.

One fan wrote: “Dude?? Sore.”

Someone else wrote: “Ouch!!!!”

Ashley Banjo snapped back at criticism after receiving complaints for ‘sore’ birthday comment to ex-wife (Credit: ITV)

Diversity star Ashley hits back at criticism

Ashley hit back at the trolls, saying: “For those of you who wish to comment in outrage. This is what we’ve called each other for over a decade and a half. But your input is very much appreciated.”

But other fans were quick to rally around Ashley claiming that it’s ‘amazing’ to see them still have a ‘friendly relationship’.

One wrote: “Some people think these days if you split from a partner/husband/wife you should automatically hate or dislike them. It’s amazing to see you still have that friendly relationship and keeping it real for the kids.”

Another added: “I thought this. Can always tell who’s new here.”

A third commented: “My partner calls me dude and mate, been together 14 years.”

