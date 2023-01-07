Ant and Dec have one of the strongest friendships in the business.

But Declan Donnelly has previously revealed the one piece of advice he’d give to his younger self about friend and partner.

The pair, both 47, have worked together since 1990 and, over the past 32 years, they’ve gone on to become close friends and colleagues.

After meeting as teens on Byker Grove, the pair became known as rap duo PJ and Duncan.

They then moved into TV presenting together, hosting the likes of I’m A Celebrity, BGT and Limitless Win.

Ant and Dec on advice to younger selves

In a 2020 interview with Glamour, the pair were asked about their friendship.

When questioned on a piece of advice they’d give their younger selves, Dec gave a touching response.

Ant said he would tell young Ant and Dec that they would have some low points, but “ultimately, you will be happy”.

Dec contemplated: “I think the piece of advice would be to stick together, trust one another and you are going to be alright.

“I think if you sat me down as one of those boys and told us what we were going to achieve, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“I would have said: ‘Wow, that is a dream,’ I would say to them: ‘Rest assured, your dreams will come true’ – and they have.”

Ant and Dec have presented I’m A Celeb since 2002 (Credit: ITV)

Pair’s friendship put to the test

But their friendship hasn’t always been plain-sailing – it was truly put to the test when Ant was involved in a drink-driving scandal in 2018.

The incident cost him an £86,000 fine, as well as his reputation.

Speaking on Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey in 2019, Dec admitted: “It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13 years old.

“I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn’t ever come to me and say ‘I am struggling, I need you’ because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot.”

Ant and Dec have been friends for as long as they’ve worked together (Credit: Splash News)

It caused both of their careers to stall while Ant sorted out his personal life.

Ant added: “The last few years have been quite emotional, hard.

“They have been testing, I would say. In terms of how strong your love is and how strong your friendship is.”

The pair returned to TV in 2019, their friendship stronger than ever.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win airs at 8.30pm on ITV on Saturday, January 7.

