Ant and Dec split image, with Declan Donnelly on his own
TV

Ant and Dec: Declan Donnelly’s surprising piece of advice he’d give his younger self about partner Ant

Their friendship was put to the test in recent years

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Ant and Dec have one of the strongest friendships in the business.

But Declan Donnelly has previously revealed the one piece of advice he’d give to his younger self about friend and partner.

The pair, both 47, have worked together since 1990 and, over the past 32 years, they’ve gone on to become close friends and colleagues.

After meeting as teens on Byker Grove, the pair became known as rap duo PJ and Duncan.

They then moved into TV presenting together, hosting the likes of I’m A Celebrity, BGT and Limitless Win.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant and Dec on advice to younger selves

In a 2020 interview with Glamour, the pair were asked about their friendship.

When questioned on a piece of advice they’d give their younger selves, Dec gave a touching response.

Ant said he would tell young Ant and Dec that they would have some low points, but “ultimately, you will be happy”.

Dec contemplated: “I think the piece of advice would be to stick together, trust one another and you are going to be alright.

“I think if you sat me down as one of those boys and told us what we were going to achieve, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“I would have said: ‘Wow, that is a dream,’ I would say to them: ‘Rest assured, your dreams will come true’ – and they have.”

Ant & Dec speak on Lorraine from the jungle
Ant and Dec have presented I’m A Celeb since 2002 (Credit: ITV)

Pair’s friendship put to the test

But their friendship hasn’t always been plain-sailing – it was truly put to the test when Ant was involved in a drink-driving scandal in 2018.

The incident cost him an £86,000 fine, as well as his reputation.

Speaking on Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey in 2019, Dec admitted: “It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13 years old.

“I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn’t ever come to me and say ‘I am struggling, I need you’ because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot.”

Ant and Dec walking
Ant and Dec have been friends for as long as they’ve worked together (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Declan Donnelly issues sweet update on baby son Jack

It caused both of their careers to stall while Ant sorted out his personal life.

Ant added: “The last few years have been quite emotional, hard.

“They have been testing, I would say. In terms of how strong your love is and how strong your friendship is.”

The pair returned to TV in 2019, their friendship stronger than ever.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win airs at 8.30pm on ITV on Saturday, January 7.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Ant McPartlin Declan Donnelly Limitless Win

Trending Articles

Lily Slater looks scared and Martin Fowler raging in EastEnders
EastEnders spoilers: Martin questioned by police over Lily pregnancy as she drops another bombshell
Caroline Flack smiling at ITV Palooza, Prince Harry looks serious
Spare: Prince Harry’s sad confession about ‘tainted’ relationship with late Caroline Flack
Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell on This Morning
Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell reveals Aldi job after leaving soap
Richard Madeley and James Haskell looking stern
GMB host Richard Madeley ’thrown out’ following Boxing Day bust up with son-in-law James Haskell
Emmerdale Arthur and Marshall ITV comp
Emmerdale fans work out twist in Arthur Thomas bullying ordeal
Arthur Thomas and Marshall in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Arthur Thomas storyline slammed by fans as he’s victim of vile prank