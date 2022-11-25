I’m A Celeb 2022 host Declan Donnelly appeared on ITV’s Lorraine today (November 25) alongside his co-host Ant McPartlin.

The pair welcomed Andi Peters to the set of the show, with Dec opening up about baby son Jack to the presenter.

Of course, Dec and wife Ali Astall welcomed Jack in late July after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

The couple already have a daughter Isla, four, with Dec sharing a picture of himself holding Jack’s hand to Instagram when he announced the birth.

Now he’s given an update on the tot, who is currently four months old.

Ant and Dec were on Lorraine earlier today (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022: Dec gives update on son Jack

As Andi interviewed the presenting duo earlier today, he quizzed Dec about his son.

The star confirmed Jack was doing “great” and his family were currently staying with him in Australia during I’m A Celebrity.

He said: “We have got the family here, baby Jack. And Isla is here, we have got the whole gang.

“It is a bit more stressful coming now, you watch less movies. But it is fine and great to be able to bring them out.

“We can have a bit of family time as well as getting the series going as well.”

When asked if he might ask Ant for some babysitting help, Dec replied with a laugh: “Absolutely!”

Andi Peters visited the I’m A Celeb 2022 set earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity

The hit ITV show returned to Australia this year, after two years of filming in Wales duo to the coronavirus outbreak.

The presenting duo admitted that hosting this series has been wildly different and their usual golf games when off air have been replaced with family time.

The pair have hosted the show since its inception, but it’s a different story this year as their families have joined them in Australia.

Ant explained their gruelling schedule in today’s interview.

He said: “We get up at about 2am Australian time so it’s early! But then you go to bed at about 6pm, so you get a little bit of sun in the afternoon. No golf though!”

After being questioned on the lack of golf, Ant joked: “Well we have the families out this year so we can’t,”

Dec added: “I have two children Andi, I can’t go out!”

Chris Moyles was the last celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022: What happened last night?

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Ant and Dec evict their sixth celebrity of the series. This leaves only five contestants vying for their title as King or Queen of the Jungle.

Comedian Seann Walsh and radio host Chris Moyles were landed in the bottom two, with Chris eventually being voted off.

However, drama ensued during his exit interview with Ant and Dec – where he took the opportunity to criticise politician and fellow contestant Matt Hancock.

Chris complained: “Matt Hancock… why am I out and he’s still in?!”

Viewers were unimpressed with Chris’ shade, and many took to social media to criticize his manner.

One wrote: “Get tf over it Chris, Matt has outlasted you. Only mentioned it three times.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV X, tonight from 9:15pm.

