Anton Du Beke has revealed how his wife Hannah made him fall in love with her.

And yes, it turns out that playing hard to get, was key to winning Strictly Come Dancing star Anton’s heart.

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 today (Tuesday 8 February), the Strictly judge and pro recalled the first time he met Hannah, now his wife.

The Strictly judge spoke about meeting his wife for the first time (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Anton Du Beke say about his wife?

He said: “I was instantly attracted to her.

“We were across a table and she did that thing you girls do that you say isn’t flirting…”

Anton then revealed how Hannah initially “rejected” his advances.

“As the evening wore on, I asked her to dance and she said no! She actually rejected my dancing advance…

“Which made me find her even more attractive and hilarious at the same time.”

Anton’s work wife on the secrets of their relationship

Anton appeared on the show alongside Erin Boag, who has been his professional dance partner for 25 years.

Erin went on to recall the first time she met Anton all those years ago.

She said: “Nothing has changed in 25 years. I think I met you about 26 years ago.

“You can never just walk into a room like a normal person, there always has to be some sort of grand entrance.

And that’s exactly what you did the first time I met you. You walked in the studio, you pranced into the studio…”

A mock-outraged Anton replied, saying: “What do you mean I pranced into the studio?”

“You did. I think it had been raining, he had an umbrella he was swinging.

“Someone said: ‘Anton this is Erin’ and you grabbed me, swung me and gave me a dip, pulled me up and you said: ‘Where are you from?’ I said New Zealand and you said: ‘Oh that’s unfortunate,'” Erin revealed.

Anton cheekily said that he was probably being “charming”.

Erin said she and Anton are like an old couple (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Marry someone else!’

When asked what makes their partnership work, Erin said: “Marry someone else, maybe…!

“We’re great friends and we are a bit like an old married couple… We have our great times and then sometimes we just want a divorce, don’t we?”

“We just don’t speak to each other for a bit, it’s quite good,” quipped Anton in response.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4 and All 4

