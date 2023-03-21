Anton Du Beke’s Strictly Come Dancing future ‘revealed’ amid claims panel ‘won’t change’?

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are on screen in their Adventures in Sicily show tonight (March 21).

However, one expert has exclusively told ED! that he doesn’t expect it to be the last time the boys grace the screen together.

Of course, the pair are pals thanks to BBC ballroom show Strictly Come Dancing.

And, according to brand and culture expert Nick Ede, the ever-popular Anton is going nowhere any time soon.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni head to Sicily

The popular Strictly stars head off to explore Giovanni’s Italian homeland tonight on BBC One.

However, as at home as they look on their travels, Nick reckons they’re both on Strictly for some time yet.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Nick said he doesn’t see the Strictly judging panel changing shape any time soon.

“I think the panel works really well. They seem to have got a great balance between camp fun and on point criticism. Because of this I don’t think they will change the panel as it’s perfect as it is,” he said.

The news will come as music to the ears of Anton fans, who have rejoiced since the BBC made its decision to appoint him as a full-time judge, replacing Bruno Tonioli.

Giovanni’s future ‘confirmed’?

As for Giovanni, will the fact that he exited the competition early last year affect his future on the show?

Nick doesn’t think he’ll be departing for a few years yet. However, he admitted when the time comes it won’t be an easy decision for the dancer to make.

He told us: “I think that it’s a tough call with [when to leave] Strictly as its such a popular show and the live shows and touring make a lot of money. So being in it will always be beneficial to the professional dancers.

“When you leave there is not certainty and Giovanni is a popular star so I think it’s good he stayed in and because of that he has this new show!”

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily starts tonight (March 21) on BBC One at 9pm.

