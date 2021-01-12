Ant and Dec have shared a first look at the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The duo posted a snap to their joint Instagram account showing themselves filming new episodes of the show.

The picture showed Dec close to the camera as he pulled a concerned face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

What did Ant and Dec say about Saturday Night Takeaway?

Meanwhile, Ant is seen strapped to what looks like a torture chair as he pulled a scared face.

Read more: Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway: Viewers divided over ‘mystery’ episode

The post read: “What the hell’s going on here? We’re back at work that’s what!

“Bit of Covid-compliant @itvtakeaway filming… Who’s excited for the new series?”

Ant and Dec hosting Saturday Night Takeaway during the lockdown last year (Credit: ITV)

Fans were over the moon and expressed their excitement for the new series.

One person commented: “You’ve genuinely made my night, sounds so dumb I know. I need Takeway, I need happiness.”

What the hell’s going on here? We’re back at work that’s what!

Another wrote: “Oooooh, that looks, erm… interesting?? So, so excited for Takeaway to be back!”

One said: “We need it back on our screens ASAP. Something to look forward to at last!”

A fourth added: “So excited for this to start.”

Fans excited to have Ant and Dec back on their screens soon (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, a special episode of Saturday Night Takeaway aired called Saturday Knight Takeaway but it left viewers divided.

During the show, Ant and Dec were asked to unmask a criminal mastermind who had been kidnapping members of the aristocracy.

Meanwhile, the likes of Joanna Lumley, Emilia Fox, Michael Sheen, Katie Price, David Walliams and Noel Edmonds all made appearances.

Some viewers weren’t impressed with the ‘mystery’ episode.

One viewer wrote: “This might be the worst thing I’ve ever watched.”

Saturday Night Takeaway fans divided over special episode (Credit: ITV)

Read more: SMTV live: Ant and Dec apologise for shouting at kids as viewers demand a return

Another said: “Ouch! Never thought I would turn off Ant and Dec but needs must!”

However, many viewers loved having the duo back on their screens.

One tweeted, “Omg. I’m laughing soo much at it. Love it,” while another laughed, “Ant and Dec dressed as knights”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.