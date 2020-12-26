TV

SMTV live: Ant and Dec apologise for shouting at kids as viewers demand a return

Cat Deeley joined the pair for an emotional reunion on ITV

By Joshua Haigh

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly first rose to fame over 20 years ago when they transformed Saturday morning television with SMTV live.

The young presenters, joined by Cat Deeley, entertained viewers with sketches, competitions and ridiculous games.

In The Story of SMTV live, the beloved trio took a look back at some of the antics they used to get up to on the show.

Ant and Dec used to entertain the nation ever Saturday morning (Credit: ITV)

SMTV Live throwback

They relived classic games and sketches such Challenge Ant, Chums and hilarious rhyming game Wonkey Donkey.

The game saw viewers call up to try and guess a rhyme, but usually ended up with Dec screaming at unsuspecting children on national television.

Back in its heyday the programme was regularly popular with its audiences, attracting around 2.5 million viewers

Dec admitted earlier this year that they probably couldn’t get away with half the stuff they did on the show nowadays.

Read more: Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly get emotional during SMTV reunion with Cat Deeley

He told Glamour: “You know what the innocence and freedom we got on that show you don’t get anywhere else. We could just mess about.

“It was all before social media, everyone was watching TV and the viewing figures were off the charts for a Children’s TV show. Everyone was talking about it. It was such fun.”

The trio are still pals today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers want SMTV back

After watching the emotional reunion on ITV, fans rushed to social media to beg the broadcaster to bring it back.

“Ok now I’m crying…thanks! It really was like sitting down with 3 best mates every Saturday morning. Taken me right back to being 17 and 18, college, my Saturday job, my Mum laughing at it as much as me…thanks for the memories,” said one viewer. 

Read more: Ant and Dec pay touching tribute to Simon Cowell as he misses BGT due to broken back

A second tweeted: “I’m in tears!!! That show was my childhood wrapped up in three hours! And the start of my lifelong fangirling over @antanddec and @catdeeley! That show meant everything to me! And there will NEVER EVER be a kids show that will beat it!”

While a third added: “That show totally made stars of all 3 presenters. Ant and Dec wouldn’t be who they are today without that show. Good memories. Who’s up for starting a campaign to bring it back? #SMtv”.

It wasn’t just us that loved every second of watching SMTV Live.

Famous faces including Kylie Minogue, Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Scarlett Moffatt all shared their love for the iconic show on The Story of SMTV Live too.

Do you want the show back? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

