Ant and Dec show Saturday Night Takeaway kicked off the conclusion to its current run last night with a performance by singer Raye.

At the start of Saturday (April 3) evening’s episode, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly welcomed the pop star into the studio to sing Bed.

However, viewers at home felt divided over the song’s lyrics.

On Saturday Night Takeaway, Raye performed the song Bed (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec fans say about the song on Saturday Night Takeaway?

As the star sang on the programme, a number of viewers cringed and claimed it was “inappropriate” for a family show.

One said, with a grimacing emoji: “‘I’ve got a bed but I’d rather be in yours tonight’, ummm. Guys. This is a family show.”

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway: 146 ITV viewers complain to Ofcom after ‘cat poo pizza’ segment

A second echoed that, writing: “‘Fun for all the family’… ‘I got a bed but I’d rather be in yours tonight!’ Okay.”

The lyrics included lines about wanting to get into bed with someone (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers cringe over ‘inappropriate’ lyrics

“Appropriate lyrics for a family show,” laughed a third.

“My thoughts exactly,” a fourth viewer agreed.

Another quipped: “Two things, one, inappropriate song for children, and two, if she’s in my bed where am I going to sleep?”

I’ve got a bed but I’d rather be in yours tonight’, ummm. Guys. This is a family show.

A sixth tweeted: “What a whole-heartedly inappropriate song to kick off an evening of Saturday night family entertainment with. Bizarre.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

The song includes the lyrics: “I got a bed, but I’d rather be in yours tonight.”

“I’ve got a bed but I’d rather be in yours tonight” ummm. guys. This is a family show. 🤔😬 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — 🌳Happy Little Tree 🌳 (@Vikki_Louise_) April 3, 2021

“Fun for all the family” “I got a bed but I’d rather be in yours tonight!” 😬 Okay. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Liam Arnold (@MrLiamArnold) April 3, 2021

My thoughts exactly 🤣🤣 — Button1987 (@19870830N) April 3, 2021

Two things one inappropriate song for children and two If she’s in my bed where am I going to sleep #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Rob Gilbert-Warsop (@robpw2) April 3, 2021

What a whole-heartedly inappropriate song to kick off an evening of Saturday night family entertainment with. Bizarre. 😂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Ryan (@rycxnnxr) April 3, 2021

However, not everyone felt that way, as some took to Twitter to praise the performance and the episode as a whole, particularly its epic End of the Show Show. Others hit out at the viewers who took issue with Raye’s song.

Read more: Ant and Dec have Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in tears as they reunite Army officer dad and his boys

One said: “#SaturdayNightTakeaway get real you bloody snowflakes, the song from #raye was NOT inappropriate. Who are the idiots complaining, the same people who are ruining everyday life in the UK for us all.”

The performance divided Saturday Night Takeaway viewers (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “That was the BEST Saturday night End of the Show Show EVER #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Someone else agreed: “Fully enjoyed it.”

#SaturdayNightTakeaway get real you bloody snowflakes the song from #raye was NOT inappropriate. Who are the idiots complaining, the same people who are ruining everyday life in U.K. for us all. #snowflake #Woke — Martin (@moneill67) April 4, 2021

fully enjoyed it — Tom Dixon (@tomdixon1985) April 3, 2021

Love how good @raye is at live performances 😍 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Dan Williams 🎙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@danlrwilliams) April 3, 2021

How amazing were @raye vocals tonight On #SaturdayNightTakeaway though 😍😍😍 — Jack Charnley (@Jaack_x) April 3, 2021

What did you think of the last episode of Ant and Dec show Saturday Night Takeaway? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.