Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Viewers divided over finale song as some call it ‘inappropriate’

Some ITV viewers took issue with the lyrics

By Richard Bell

Ant and Dec show Saturday Night Takeaway kicked off the conclusion to its current run last night with a performance by singer Raye.

At the start of Saturday (April 3) evening’s episode, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly welcomed the pop star into the studio to sing Bed.

However, viewers at home felt divided over the song’s lyrics.

On Saturday Night Takeaway, Raye performed the song Bed (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec fans say about the song on Saturday Night Takeaway?

As the star sang on the programme, a number of viewers cringed and claimed it was “inappropriate” for a family show.

One said, with a grimacing emoji: “‘I’ve got a bed but I’d rather be in yours tonight’, ummm. Guys. This is a family show.”

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway: 146 ITV viewers complain to Ofcom after ‘cat poo pizza’ segment

A second echoed that, writing: “‘Fun for all the family’… ‘I got a bed but I’d rather be in yours tonight!’ Okay.”

The lyrics included lines about wanting to get into bed with someone (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers cringe over ‘inappropriate’ lyrics

“Appropriate lyrics for a family show,” laughed a third.

“My thoughts exactly,” a fourth viewer agreed.

Another quipped: “Two things, one, inappropriate song for children, and two, if she’s in my bed where am I going to sleep?”

I’ve got a bed but I’d rather be in yours tonight’, ummm. Guys. This is a family show.

A sixth tweeted: “What a whole-heartedly inappropriate song to kick off an evening of Saturday night family entertainment with. Bizarre.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

The song includes the lyrics: “I got a bed, but I’d rather be in yours tonight.”

However, not everyone felt that way, as some took to Twitter to praise the performance and the episode as a whole, particularly its epic End of the Show Show. Others hit out at the viewers who took issue with Raye’s song.

Read more: Ant and Dec have Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in tears as they reunite Army officer dad and his boys

One said: “#SaturdayNightTakeaway get real you bloody snowflakes, the song from #raye was NOT inappropriate. Who are the idiots complaining, the same people who are ruining everyday life in the UK for us all.”

The performance divided Saturday Night Takeaway viewers (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “That was the BEST Saturday night End of the Show Show EVER #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Someone else agreed: “Fully enjoyed it.”

What did you think of the last episode of Ant and Dec show Saturday Night Takeaway? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

