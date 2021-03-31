ITV viewers watching Saturday Night Takeaway complained to Ofcom after a woman who served her pals cat-poo pizza was awarded a free holiday.

During the weekend’s (Saturday, March 27) episode of the popular show, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly heard contributor Maddie Taylor admit to a series of hilariously shocking ‘crimes’.

The deeds included intentionally shrinking her husband’s football shirt ahead of a stag weekend, but it was one involving a pizza oven that left viewers revolted.

Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec heard some shocking stories about a woman called Maddie (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway?

On the programme, Maddie admitted serving her friends pizza that she cooked in an outdoor oven her cat had been using as a litter tray.

A picture of the oven’s filthy interior flashed up on screen.

Later, Ant and Dec told Maddie and her family they had won a trip to Italy.

Ant said: “We’re sending you on a seven-night holiday to the home of pizza, Italy. Enjoy guys, eat some proper pizza.”

Maddie joked: “Am I allowed to go?”

Ant told her she was going, saying it would allow her to think about her “dreadful behaviour”.

Maddie’s cat used an outdoor oven as a litter tray, but she cooked in it anyway (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

On Twitter, some viewers were fuming.

One wrote: “Cat poo pizza, disgrace.”

The Maddie segment was awful. ITV, why are we rewarding this behaviour?

Another said: “Cat faeces can be toxic, so dangerous. Shouldn’t be rewarding this behaviour.”

A third wrote about the segment: “Why is this okay? The Maddie segment was awful. ITV @itvtakeaway why are we rewarding this behaviour?”

ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway sparked dozens of complaints to Ofcom (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints

Now, Ofcom has revealed that it received dozens of complaints from viewers.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the regulator said it had received 146 complaints.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

– Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend (Saturday, April 3) at 7pm on ITV

