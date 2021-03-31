News

Saturday Night Takeaway: 146 ITV viewers complain to Ofcom after ‘cat poo pizza’ segment

Maddie's segment outraged a number of viewers

By Richard Bell
| Updated:

ITV viewers watching Saturday Night Takeaway complained to Ofcom after a woman who served her pals cat-poo pizza was awarded a free holiday.

During the weekend’s (Saturday, March 27) episode of the popular show, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly heard contributor Maddie Taylor admit to a series of hilariously shocking ‘crimes’.

The deeds included intentionally shrinking her husband’s football shirt ahead of a stag weekend, but it was one involving a pizza oven that left viewers revolted.

Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec heard some shocking stories about a woman called Maddie (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway?

On the programme, Maddie admitted serving her friends pizza that she cooked in an outdoor oven her cat had been using as a litter tray.

A picture of the oven’s filthy interior flashed up on screen.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway: Alesha Dixon divides viewers with revealing outfit

Later, Ant and Dec told Maddie and her family they had won a trip to Italy.

Ant said: “We’re sending you on a seven-night holiday to the home of pizza, Italy. Enjoy guys, eat some proper pizza.”

Maddie joked: “Am I allowed to go?”

Ant told her she was going, saying it would allow her to think about her “dreadful behaviour”.

Maddie’s cat used an outdoor oven as a litter tray, but she cooked in it anyway (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

On Twitter, some viewers were fuming.

One wrote: “Cat poo pizza, disgrace.”

The Maddie segment was awful. ITV, why are we rewarding this behaviour?

Another said: “Cat faeces can be toxic, so dangerous. Shouldn’t be rewarding this behaviour.”

A third wrote about the segment: “Why is this okay? The Maddie segment was awful. ITV @itvtakeaway why are we rewarding this behaviour?”

ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway sparked dozens of complaints to Ofcom (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints

Now, Ofcom has revealed that it received dozens of complaints from viewers.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway fans in hysterics as Ant and Dec warn guest not to flash her boobs

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the regulator said it had received 146 complaints.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

– Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend (Saturday, April 3) at 7pm on ITV

What did you think of the Saturday Night Takeaway segment with Maddie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

This Morning today
This Morning today: Viewers heartbroken over dogs left at rescue centre
What time is Emmerdale on tonight? ITV soap will be airing at a different time
Katherine Ryan on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Has Katherine Ryan had surgery and is the GBBO comedian married?
Harry and Meghan latest news
Harry and Meghan latest news: Archbishop confirms couple ‘didn’t marry in secret’
24 Hours in A&E
24 Hours in A&E: Channel 4 announces death of elderly contributor Andrew Augustus as show ends
Where is Louise Minchin today?
Where is Louise Minchin today? BBC Breakfast host replaced by Sally Nugent