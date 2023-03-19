Saturday Night Takeaway viewers distracted by Dec Donnelly’s appearance in performance

Ant and Dec left Saturday Night Takeaway viewers stunned during last night’s show.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly got all dolled up for Jake Shears’ disco extravaganza for the End of the Show Show.

They both donned wigs, v-necks and bell bottoms trousers. However, it was Dec’s outfit that set tongues wagging.

Dec’s outfit was very full on for the final performance (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway

Many fans thought the 47-year-old’s trousers were a touch too revealing…

So has Dec stuffed those trousers or is that his actual…?

Taking to Twitter, viewers couldn’t help but poke fun at Dec’s get-up.

“Dec’s trousers leave little to the imagination,” wrote one fan.

“So has Dec stuffed those trousers or is that his actual…” pondered a second.

Fans couldn’t help but laugh at Dec’s tight trousers (Credit: ITV)

“Those trousers on Dec!” gasped a third, before adding a blushing emoji and the aubergine emoji.

Why was the show on later?

Dec‘s performance comes after Saturday Night Takeaway was shaken up by a major schedule change.

The popular Saturday night variety show aired 15 minutes later than its usual 7pm slot to cater for the Six Nations rugby tournament.

However, the show was still jam-packed with hilarity and hijinks for viewers.

Ant also had a disco makeover (Credit: ITV)

Toni Collette was this week’s guest announcer, and gamely helped families win A Place on the Plane by guessing movie titles.

Meanwhile, Joe Wicks was the famous victim in I’m A Celebrity…Get Out of Me Ear. Pranking four handymen, Ant and Dec cheekily told him to eat a raw onion, ask about toilet habits and even break a shed on camera.

While the pair do like to push boundaries, they are always clear about when they think their pranks go too far.

On Capital Breakfast recently, Dec explained: “I think sometimes we sit down and [producers] go ‘we thought maybe you could do this.’

“We go ‘no, I think that’s crossing the line.'”

