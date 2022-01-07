Ant and Dec have revealed a brand-new clip of their ITV quiz show, Limitless Win.

And it looks as though the Geordie scamps are in their element in the tense big-money series.

In a first look clip, the duo even turn their hand to discussing the general election!

The duo is back on our screens this weekend (Credit: ITV)

What are Ant and Dec doing in Limitless Win?

The series sees Ant and Dec welcome contestants who set out to win some serious dough.

ITV claims it’s the “world’s first limitless jackpot” and a money ladder that “never en

During the show, every question posed is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash.

If contestants push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all.

ITV says: “Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived.”

What was in the Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win clip?

In the clip, And and Dec ask a couple how old a person has to be before they can legally vote in the general election.

Playing with over £5,000 on the ladder, they lock in the answer 18-years-old.

However, they’re both uncertain and Ant and Dec pick up on the indecision.

Will they be right, or will they throw away everything they already earned?

It’s the first time the duo has hosted a quiz show (Credit: ITV)

When is Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on?

Limitless Win marks Ant and Dec’s first ever foray into the gameshow world.

And, when the news was announced, Ant said: “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series.

“It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it.

We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Limitless Win is on tomorrow night (Saturday January 8) at 8.30pm on ITV