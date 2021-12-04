ITV has offered the first look at the new gameshow hosted by Ant and Dec.

Limitless Win starts on ITV in January 2022.

And, if the teaser clip is anything to go by, it looks as if the show will be pretty tense.

Dec most certainly looks tense in the teaser clip for Limitless Win (Credit: ITV)

What is the new Ant and Dec gameshow about?

The new gameshow is called Limitless Win.

And it appears contestants can do just that.

The trailer says it’s the first gameshow ever anywhere in the world to have a “limitless money ladder”.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers in fits of laughter as Ant and Dec poke fun at Boris Johnson

In the show, every question will be an opportunity to win big sums of money and climb the money ladder.

However, if the contestants get overconfident or push their luck too far they could crash out and lose everything.

The boys are the best bit about I’m A Celebrity so we can’t wait to watch this (Credit: ITV)

What have Ant and Dec said about the new gameshow?

Ant said about the show: “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series.

“It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Meanwhile, Dec also chimed in and said: “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often!

Read more: Ant and Dec under fire over ‘unfair’ treatment of Arlene Phillips

“But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

At the moment, Ant and Dec are squirrelled away in a chilly castle in Wales, eagerly watching the remaining contestants in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

The series has been slammed by viewers on Twitter, who are desperate for it to head back to the jungle, though.

Let’s hope the Geordie duo have more luck with Limitless Win.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.