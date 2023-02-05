Limitless Win hosts Ant and Dec have issued a major blow to their loyal legion of fans with “such sad” TV news.

The Geordie duo have been been on our telly screens for over 30 years, fronting several hit shows like I’m A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway.

The boys’ latest endeavour, the ITV quiz series Limitless Win, premiered back in January 2022 and has been a huge hit with viewers at home.

The seriously tense show sees contestants answer a series of questions – with no upper limit on the top cash prize.

But it appears that fans of the show have been left devastated after Ant and Dec shared some “gutting” news with viewers.

In last night’s episode (February 4), Ant and Dec welcomed mother-and-son duo Tracey-Jane and Troy onto the show.

Attempting to conquer the Limitless Ladder together, the two climbed up and surpassed the £1 million mark.

Unfortunately, Tracey-Jane and Troy failed to get an exact number on one of the latter questions and ended up leaving with nothing.

However, at the end of the episode, Ant and Dec revealed it was the last show of the series.

Ant told viewers: “And that’s all we’ve got time for tonight and for the series.”

Dec then went on to tease fans about one of their other iconic hit shows making a return.

He added: “But we’re going to see you very soon for the launch of Saturday Night Takeaway.”

Limitless Win viewers ‘so sad’ over show news

Taking to Twitter, many viewers expressed their sadness and shock at the series coming to an end.

“Nooooo Limitless Win is finished but Saturday Night Takeaway is back soon which is good,” exclaimed one fan.

Another mused: “It’s gonna be renewed though isn’t it? Right? Guys?”

But we’re going to see you very soon for the launch of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“I have loved this series of Limitless Win – so sad that it is over!” raged a third viewer.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “Last one of limitless win – gutted!”

What else did Ant and Dec’s fans say?

Another viewer tweeted: “Last of the series,” followed by a meme of Dec looking shocked.

“No, last one of LimitlessWin tonight!” wrote a fourth fan, followed by several crying face emojis.

A fifth agreed: “No not the last one?!”

“Just got right hooked on that Ant and Dec Limitless Win only to find out it is the last one for the year,” another viewer said.

