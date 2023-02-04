Limitless Win host Declan Donnelly has enjoyed TV fame alongside presenting partner Ant McPartlin for over 30 years.

However, as remarkable as it may seem considering the Geordie duo are never off the box, they still have private lives away from the shows they host.

And, two years ago, during a February 2020 interview with Stylist, Dec lifted the lid on family life after he was asked about his greatest loves.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are like members of the family for many fans (Credit: YouTube)

Limitless Win host Declan Donnelly on his family

As part of a quick-fire Q&A, the 47-year-old presenter was quizzed about who or what commands his affections the most.

He replied: “My family, my wife, my child, my dog and Newcastle United – all equally.”

At that time, dad-of-two Dec – who is married to Ali Astall – was referring to daughter Isla as his child. She was born in September 2018. Son Jack would arrive in July 2022.

Subsequently asked when he last lied, Dec then made out his first answer wasn’t actually correct.

I actually love Newcastle United more than my wife, but don’t tell her that.

He quipped: “In the previous question. I actually love Newcastle United more than my wife, but don’t tell her that.”

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall married in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Babies are the most magical thing ever’

Given that answer, those closest to Dec may have harboured mild concerns after he was also asked to pick between animals and babies.

But by this point Dec was not joking about – and give an indication of how much he treasures his family.

“Animals are great but babies are the most magical thing ever,” Dec answered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

And in another, even deeper, philosophical enquiry, Dec gave indications he is a very compassionate individual.

Asked about the meaning of life, Dec replied: “To show kindness and treat others as you would like to be treated.”

Limitless Win airs on ITV on Saturday February 4 at 8.30pm.

