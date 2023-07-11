Ant and Dec ‘bracing themselves’ for ‘emotional rollercoaster’ as ITV issues statement on their future

Ant and Dec have said they’re “bracing themselves” for an “emotional rollercoaster” as ITV issues a statement on their future.

The boys recently announced they were putting Saturday Night Takeaway on a break after the upcoming 2024 series. And, in a new statement, ITV has confirmed the boys’ future on the channel.

Dec said the boys are preparing for a nail-biting return (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Dec ‘bracing themselves’ as ITV shares statement about their future

After being disappointed by the Saturday Night Takeaway news, fans of the Geordie duo will be thrilled to hear that their gameshow, Limitless Win, has been commissioned for a further two series.

The show is the only one of its kind to offer a limitless cash jackpot. And it will return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024. Since launching in 2022, it has ranked in the top 10 entertainment series across all channels, with its second series drawing in an average of four million viewers.

However, although they’re delighted by the news, the presenters have revealed they’re “bracing themselves” for an “emotional rollercoaster” when filming starts.

Ant and Dec will be returning with two more series of Limitless Win (Credit: YouTube)

‘Emotional rollercoaster’

Ant said in a statement: “We’re so happy that Limitless Win has been such a hit with the viewers, we love making it. It’s such a thrilling and emotional rollercoaster of a show we can’t wait to make more.”

We’re bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama.

Dec added: “We’re bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama as more contestants take on the Limitless ladder. We’re excited to see how high they can climb now they’re so much more familiar with the show. Bring it on!”

Ant said they’re thrilled with the reaction to the game show (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Rawcliffe, head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Limitless Win has very quickly accrued a loyal family audience and become one of our most unique and nail-biting game shows. We look forward to more fun on the money ladder in 2024.”

New hopefuls can apply for the next series of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win here.

Read more: Ant and Dec hint they’ll return as PJ and Duncan in new series BYKER

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.