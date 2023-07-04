Byker Grove is returning – with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly teasing that they could join the cast of the reboot.

Earlier today (July 4), the boys shared “some pretty exciting news”, revealing their production company, Mitre Studios, would be involved in the reboot of the classic kids’ TV show.

More than that, Dec also teased that we could see the boys back on screen as PJ and Duncan in a cameo role.

Could we see Ant and Dec reprise their Byker Grove roles alongside the rest of the cast? (Credit: Splash News)

Ant and Dec to join cast of Byker Grove reboot?

Sharing the news on Twitter, Dec said: “Hi everybody, Ant and Dec here with some pretty exciting news that we wanted to share with you.” Ant added: “Don’t you mean PJ and Duncan here with some pretty exciting news? A little clue there.”

Dec continued: “Yes, you could say that, it is a clue, a nice clue. Don’t worry, we’re not saying it’s another album, but the very exciting news is 17 years after it closed its doors for the final time Byker Grove is opening them up again.”

I wonder where PJ and Duncan are nowadays and if they’re pop into the Grove on their way past…

Ant then explained the details: “Yes, we’ve teamed up with the clever telly people at Fulwell 73 for the reboot of the 90s TV classic, bringing it back for a whole new audience, as well as those of us who are old enough to remember it so fondly.”

Dec added: “Obviously it’s a show very close to our hearts. It’s the show that gave us our break, so we couldn’t be more excited that we’ll be giving it a new lease of life.”

What will BYKER be about?

He then revealed more details about the new series, which will be called BYKER.

“Once again it’ll follow a new generation of young people and their families trying to navigate the challenges they navigate today in the 2020s,” said Dec. Ant added: “And bringing it back gives us here at Mitre Studios and Fulwell 73 the opportunity to provide sustainable training and employment in front of and behind the camera for talent in the north-east.”

Dec then dropped a hint the boys could reprise their iconic roles. “We’re so excited. I wonder where PJ and Duncan are nowadays and if they’re pop into the Grove on their way past…”

Ant appears to have grander plans for PJ, though… “I wouldn’t have thought so. PJ now is probably performing at Wembley Stadium with his platifnum-selling rap album.”

Ending the video, Dec quipped: “As you can probably tell, storyline development is at a very early stage.”

BYKER to return 17 years after show ended

Byker Grove made household names out of Ant and Dec. It was originally broadcast between 1989 and 2006 and told the story of a youth club in Newcastle.

Although a cameo from the boys isn’t confirmed, they will work as executive producers and creative consultants on the show.

Our only question is, will Spuggy return too?!

Read more: Ant and Dec announce they’re taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.