Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly appeared on Lorraine today (January 6) to spill details on the upcoming I’m A Celebrity: All Stars series in South Africa.

The new series will air later this year on ITV1.

And, while chatting with Lorraine Kelly, Dec explained that the series has already been filmed, which marks a first for the franchise.

He shared: “It’s kind of an all stars. Taking some of your favourite campmates from the past 20 years and taking them for a brand-new challenge in South Africa.”

Dec spilled details about the upcoming series on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec spill the I’m A Celebrity: All Stars beans

He continued: “So it’s a completely different landscape and they’re doing it again.

“They’re competing to become the first-ever I’m A Celebrity Legend of the Savanna. It’s very special.”

Ant then chimed in, saying it will be a “different” series than fans of the regular show have come to expect.

He explained: “And it’s slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head-to-head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner.”

Dec added: “We’ve done it, we’ve shot it and it’s really, really good.”

I’m A Celeb will return to screens this year (Credit: ITV)

One major difference

Ant also confessed that there was one major difference that stood out to him while filming the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity.

It turns out the camp was hounded by baboons, which they don’t have in the Australian jungle.

Ant told Lorraine: “Do you know what though, there were loads of baboons when we filmed the series.

“There were baboons everywhere. Like we’d be in the middle of doing a trial and then you would just hear the noise, literally just behind the cameraman, and a whole family of baboons would just sit watching the trial.”

Dec added: “They came along in the middle of the trial, they came along and just sat there. That was the audience!

“Hopefully, there will be a few more watching when it goes on telly,” he then added.

“We didn’t get any laughs from the baboons!” laughed Ant.

