Ant and Dec appear emotional as BGT hosts, David Walliams looks serious
Ant and Dec ‘apprehensive’ about new series of BGT without David Walliams

He's been replaced by Bruno Tonioli

By Robert Leigh
Ant and Dec have indicated they are “apprehensive” about the new series of BGT following David Walliams’ departure.

Ex-Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli was confirmed as David’s replacement on the Britain’s Got Talent panel in January.

But the show’s co-hosts have admitted to concerns over the big change on the show.

BGT judges all wear sunglasses
Bruno Tonioli has taken over from David Walliams in the line up of BGT judges (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant and Dec on David Walliams leaving BGT

Speaking with the Huffington Post in late February, Ant and Dec were asked about how Bruno was meshing with such a well-established TV group that includes Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

They also hailed BGT star David as someone they’re still “good friends” with, who they “love” and “miss”.

Ant explained: “We text a lot, we see him socially, so we were really kind of apprehensive about starting this new series. But on the first day of auditions, we thought, we’ve got to just treat Bruno like the new guy and be kind to him. And he was really nervous.”

We laughed at him when he made mistakes, but tried to show him the ropes a bit.

He continued: “We spoke to him just before, and he said: ‘I can’t tell you just how nervous I am,’ which surprised us because he’d done Strictly, he’s on Dancing With The Stars in America still… he’s no stranger to big TV shows.

“So I felt sorry for him, but I thought it showed real humility. And we were just kind to him. We laughed at him when he made mistakes, but tried to show him the ropes a bit.”

Ant and Dec both smile as they observe
Ant and Dec are still pals with former BGT judge David (Credit: YouTube)

Why did David Walliams leave BGT?

In the weeks preceding Bruno’s appointment, reports indicated Little Britain star David moved on after a decade on the ITV talent series.

It came amid claims he was recorded making derogatory comments about contestants on previous series.

David later apologised for his “disrespectful” remarks.

He added: “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway next airs on ITV on Saturday March 11 at 7pm.

