Anne Boleyn Channel 5 cast
TV

Anne Boleyn on Channel 5: Who plays the Tudor Queen and who else is in the cast?

The period drama will hit TV screens next month

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Channel 5 is preparing for the release of its highly anticipated Anne Boleyn TV series.

The three-part thriller will explore a brand new side to the historical icon.

It aims to expose viewers to what the history books failed to say about the iconic Tudor Queen.

Anne Boleyn Channel 5 cast
The drama has caused controversy over its lead actress (Credit: Channel 5)

Who was Anne Boleyn?

Anne Boleyn rose to prominence as the wife of Tudor King Henry VIII.

Over the years she has been depicted in numerous TV shows and documentaries. However, she is usually relegated to nothing more than being known as his second wife.

As a result, many novels and history books have portrayed her as a jealous, cruel woman.

However, historians now suggest that this may not have been the case after all.

In her book, Anne Boleyn: 500 Years of Lies, historian Hayley Nolan’s research discovered that Anne was a “powerful politician, fighting for the people”.

She says Anne was a “feminist who didn’t let her sex hold her back”.

Read more: Intruder on Channel 5 cast: Sally Lindsay as Karen, Elaine Cassidy as Rebecca and more!

According to producers, the show “shines a feminist light on the final months of Boleyn’s life”.

It will be “re-imagining her struggle with Tudor England’s patriarchal society, her desire to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth, and the brutal reality of her failure to provide Henry with a male heir”.

Sadly, the story doesn’t have a happy ending.

Anne was arrested on charges of treason, and was sentenced to death by beheading.

Her death had a huge political and cultural impact, and marked the start of the English Reformation.

The drama will air next month (Credit: Channel 5)

Anne Boleyn cast: Who stars in the Channel 5 series?

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith plays the tragic royal figure.

Joining her are Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) as George Boleyn, Mark Stanley (White House Farm) as Henry VIII and Lola Petticrew (Dating Amber) as Jane Seymour.

Others among the cast include Amanda Burton (White House Farm) as Lady Anne Shelton, Barry Ward (White Lines) as Thomas Cromwell, and Jamael Westman (Hamilton) as Edward Seymour.

Read more: Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble: Who is her husband and where is her farm?

Where to watch Anne Boleyn

Fans finally got to see a trailer for the show in May.

Filming for the anticipated series wrapped in winter last year.

It was shot in UK locations such as Castle Howard in North Yorkshire.

Anne Boleyn will debut on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday, June 1.

Will you be watching? Tell us what you think on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tipping Point on ITV: Distracted viewers all saying the same thing about contestant Shirley's appearance
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant Shirley’s appearance
Gemma Atkinson Instagram showed off her romantic weekend getaway
Gemma Atkinson shares Instagram snaps during romantic getaway with Gorka Marquez
Gordon Ramsay pays tribute to daughter Holly after she revealed she was sexually abused at university
Gordon Ramsay pays tribute to daughter Holly as she reveals suffering PTSD from sexual assaults
madeleine mccann: Mum's regret over note
Madeleine McCann: Note revealed her parents would be leaving their ‘young children alone’
nick knowles shreddies advert drama is resolved
Nick Knowles Shreddies advert: Star WILL ‘step back’ from DIY SOS special, BBC confirms
piers Morgan latest: star 'returns' to gmb
Piers Morgan latest: Controversial TV host makes ‘return’ to Good Morning Britain