Channel 5 is preparing for the release of its highly anticipated Anne Boleyn TV series.

The three-part thriller will explore a brand new side to the historical icon.

It aims to expose viewers to what the history books failed to say about the iconic Tudor Queen.

The drama has caused controversy over its lead actress (Credit: Channel 5)

Who was Anne Boleyn?

Anne Boleyn rose to prominence as the wife of Tudor King Henry VIII.

Over the years she has been depicted in numerous TV shows and documentaries. However, she is usually relegated to nothing more than being known as his second wife.

As a result, many novels and history books have portrayed her as a jealous, cruel woman.

However, historians now suggest that this may not have been the case after all.

In her book, Anne Boleyn: 500 Years of Lies, historian Hayley Nolan’s research discovered that Anne was a “powerful politician, fighting for the people”.

She says Anne was a “feminist who didn’t let her sex hold her back”.

Read more: Intruder on Channel 5 cast: Sally Lindsay as Karen, Elaine Cassidy as Rebecca and more!

According to producers, the show “shines a feminist light on the final months of Boleyn’s life”.

It will be “re-imagining her struggle with Tudor England’s patriarchal society, her desire to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth, and the brutal reality of her failure to provide Henry with a male heir”.

Sadly, the story doesn’t have a happy ending.

Anne was arrested on charges of treason, and was sentenced to death by beheading.

Her death had a huge political and cultural impact, and marked the start of the English Reformation.

The drama will air next month (Credit: Channel 5)

Anne Boleyn cast: Who stars in the Channel 5 series?

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith plays the tragic royal figure.

Joining her are Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) as George Boleyn, Mark Stanley (White House Farm) as Henry VIII and Lola Petticrew (Dating Amber) as Jane Seymour.

Others among the cast include Amanda Burton (White House Farm) as Lady Anne Shelton, Barry Ward (White Lines) as Thomas Cromwell, and Jamael Westman (Hamilton) as Edward Seymour.

Read more: Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble: Who is her husband and where is her farm?

Where to watch Anne Boleyn

Fans finally got to see a trailer for the show in May.

Filming for the anticipated series wrapped in winter last year.

It was shot in UK locations such as Castle Howard in North Yorkshire.

Anne Boleyn will debut on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday, June 1.

Will you be watching? Tell us what you think on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.