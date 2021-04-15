Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble: Who is her husband and where is her farm?

Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble returns to Channel 5 with a brand new second series – but where is her farm?

Who is her husband? And how old is Kate?

Here’s everything you need to know about Kate Humble and her farm.

We’re not sure who is cuter… Kate or the lamb! (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Kate Humble and what is she famous for?

TV viewers know Kate best as a TV presenter and narrator, mainly working for the BBC.

She specialises in wildlife and science programmes, and has been on our screens since 1997.

She’s presented Holiday, Top Gear, Rough Science, Autumnwatch, Lambing Live, Springwatch and Winterwatch.

Kate has also fronted Extreme Wives with Kate Humble, Kate Humble: Off the Beaten Track and Back to the Land with Kate Humble.

Most recently she has walked across the UK in Kate Humble’s Coastal Path and appeared in her own fly-on-the-wall show Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble.

How old is she?

Katherine Mary Humble was born December 12 1968 in Wimbledon, London.

She is currently 52 years old.

Presenter Kate Humble outside at farm feeding the cattle (Credit: Channel 5)

Where is Kate Humble’s farm?

Kate owns and runs Upper Meend Farm, and the business is called Humble by Nature.

It’s located in the Wye Valley, just outside Monmouth in South Wales.

Humble by Nature is a 117 acre working farm.

Owned by the council and tenanted for at least four generations, it was due to be broken up and sold in 2010 when the last tenants retired.

Kate and her husband Ludo felt it was too important an asset to the area, farming and the community to be lost.

So they persuaded the council to let them take it on, keep it tenanted and run a business that would reconnect people with the land and keep traditional rural skills and crafts alive.

As well as keeping the farm ticking, Kate, her husband and farmer Tim offer courses and accommodation on site.

You can also get married on Kate’s farm!

Even His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the farm in the summer of 2015.

Who is her husband?

Kate is married to cameraman and BAFTA award-winning producer Ludo Graham.

They met at a party when Kate was just 16, and married seven years later in 1992.

After their Newbury wedding, they moved from Chiswick, West London, to the village of Trellech in the Wye Valley, where they had wanted to live for “a very long time”.

It was then that they fell in love with the countryside and eventually bought their farm.

Ludo left his TV career behind in 2010 to help Kate with Humble by Nature, but has since returned to the TV industry to head up True Vision Wales.

Outside of his work with that firm, Ludo still helps Kate with the farm.

Does she have kids?

No, Kate does not have any children and has spoken openly about not wanting them.

Talking on Lorraine, she admitted: “I knew very early on that I didn’t want children.

“I don’t want them and I never have wanted them.”

She recently spoke about how the lockdown reinforced her belief it was the right decision.

She told the Mirror: “This sounds very apocalyptic, but we’re living in a world which is hugely unpredictable and if the last year has taught us anything, it’s taught us that.

“If people want to have kids that is totally fine, but no one should feel that somehow they are inadequate or selfish.

“And you really want to think, ‘Do I want to bring a child into this world?’ That is an entirely valid reason. The world’s population is going through the roof.”

Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble series two

Likeable Kate Humble returns in the second series of her reality TV show from her real farm in Monmouthshire.

The documentary follows life at the presenter’s farm, where she has been growing produce and breeding livestock for the past 10 years.

As well as showing viewers her day to day life on the farm – including getting her pig pregnant – there’s cookery too, when Kate bakes a chocolate cake and makes toad in the hole.

Kate scans the farm’s flock of breeding sheep to find out how many, if any, lambs each ewe is carrying.

Later in episode one, Kate heads out foraging with Liz Knight, before cooking up a treat for her lucky hubby.

Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble returns on Thursday April 15 2021 at 8pm on Channel 5.

