Anne Boleyn: Where was the Channel 5 drama filmed?

Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn is set to take the country by storm when it finally hits TV screens. But where was the drama filmed?

The highly anticipated drama is set to debut next week on Channel 5 after months of being teased.

The series examines the life and legacy of the Tudor queen through a feminist lens.

It reimagines her struggle to conceive an heir to the throne, as well as her eventual execution.

As expected, there will be some incredible backdrops thanks to the show’s period setting.

Anne Boleyn debuts next week (Credit: Channel 5)

Where was Anne Boleyn filmed?

Filming took place in winter last year.

Due to the period setting, much of it happened in Yorkshire and its many stately homes that date back to the Tudor era.

Lots of the interior scenes were shot at Bolton Castle.

The 14th century home is nestled into the countryside in the little town of Wensleydale.

What made the location that much more special was it was where the real-life Mary Queen of Scots was held prisoner in the 1560s.

For much of the outdoor scenes, Castle Howard was used.

It’s a beautiful stately home located near York in North Yorkshire.

Interestingly, the location was also recently used by Netflix series Bridgerton.

The drama was filmed in Yorkshire (Credit: Channel 5)

When is Anne Boleyn on Channel 5?

Anne Boleyn is set to air on Channel 5 from Tuesday June 1 at 9pm.

Fans finally got to see a trailer for the show in May.

The three-part series took six weeks to film.

Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith plays Queen Anne Boleyn, wife to Tudor king Henry VIII (played by Mark Stanley).

Upon landing the coveted role, Jodie said: “I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen. Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination.

“In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today.”

“I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman,” she added.

