‘Your man would be so proud of you’: Strictly’s Annabel Croft on ‘dark thoughts’ following husband’s death

Strictly star Annabel Croft has opened up about how the hit show has helped her deal with the loss of her husband Mel Coleman.

The former tennis champion, who is partnered with Johannes Radebe, lost Mel to stomach cancer in May this year.

Speaking on Lorraine, Annabel said: “It’s been a nice distraction from grief. It’s been nice to do something joyful and use my body and try to rest my brain from thinking too many dark thoughts.”

The TV presenter, 57, added that Mel loved Strictly Come Dancing: “He was a huge fan.”

Annabel Croft lost her husband back in May

Annabel and Mel had been married for 30 years and have three children – Charlie, Amber and Lilly – together.

The former America’s Cup yachtsman turned investment banker recently ran a tennis school alongside Annabel.

He complained of stomach pains earlier this year and sadly died just eight weeks after his cancer diagnosis.

At the time, Annabel said: “My beloved Mel passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning after a short battle with cancer. My family and I are completely heartbroken and ask for privacy at this very sad time.”

Dancing through the heartache

Now the star has found being partnered with pro dancer Johannes a real blessing through this difficult period.

She told Lorraine: “I have struck gold. Johannes is just the most amazing human being.”

Annabel then turned to her dance partner and said: “You have the most amazing energy, incredible kindness and patience. You are an unbelievable dancer but also an unbelievable teacher. I learn something every second of every day and he does not miss a trick when we are rehearsing. It’s a challenge but it’s great fun.”

It certainly helps that Annabel and Johannes have something pretty major in common that helps them get through the gruelling training schedule.

Annabel revealed: “We’ve got a sweet tooth. We both like cake in the afternoon!”

And, as the interview wrapped, Lorraine told Annabel: “Your man would be so proud of you.”

