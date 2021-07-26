Anna Richardson has previously spoken out about her mental health battle following a terrifying hotel room robbery.

The How To Save A Grand in 24 Hours host, 50, was left scarred whilst working at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002.

During the trip, Anna was unexpectedly woken in the night by two burglars in her hotel room.

Anna Richardson previously opened up on her mental health struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Anna Richardson say?

The two men were looking through her belongings as she lay “naked and spreadeagled” on her bed.

So traumatised by the incident, it later triggered anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She also suffered from panic attacks and agoraphobia – fear of leaving the house.

In 2017, she told The Times: “I sat upright and there were two men at the end of my bed unzipping my suitcase and going through my stuff.

“I have never been more terrified in my life… they ended up jumping off the balcony to get out. I ended up legging it down the corridor with no clothes on screaming for help.”

Meanwhile, Anna also shared the ordeal during an appearance on Loose Women.

Anna appears on How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking on the ITV panel, she said: “I remember waking up, sat upright, two men at the end of my bed unzipping my suitcase and going through all my things.

“Obviously I was very vulnerable because I was asleep and naked. We tussled to get out of the room.

“They ended jumping off the balcony to get out. The really frightening thing was because I’m security conscious I put a chair up against the door to stop people coming in from the corridor.”

I became severely anxious

Anna went into detail on how the incident triggered her mental health.

She added: “You’re going from your most vulnerable, because you’re asleep, to abject terror, because you’re being attacked.

“I think it was PTSD. I became severely anxious. It was only really good psychotherapy, and a lot of it, that I became better.”

When is How To Save A Grand in 24 Hours on?

The series is back on screens on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm (July 26).

Fronted by Anna, the show sees a trio of experts come to the aid of families wanting to save money.

The presenter is joined by chef Gary Usher, builder and decorator Eve Humphreys and professional organiser Peachy Clean.

The group work together in order to show viewers how possible it is to save £1,000 in 24 hours.

