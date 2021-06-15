When does the new series of Naked Attraction start on Channel 4?

Naked Attraction fans are all asking the same question – just when will the new series air on Channel 4?

This daring dating show has potential suitors strip off in the hope of being picked for a first date.

Hosted by Anna Richardson, it has become one of Channel 4’s most infamous and raucous shows ever.

So when it is back on? And time is Naked Attraction on?

We answer these questions and more below…

When will the new series of Naked Attraction start? (Credit: Channel 4)

When is the new series of Naked Attraction on?

Naked Attraction first started back in 2016 and the first-ever episode aired on July 25, 2016.

Sadly, the new series of Naked Attraction hasn’t been confirmed and Channel 4 is yet to announce when series 9 will air.

Read more: Why Naked Attraction contestants are consulted by psychologists

However, the final episode of series 8 is about to air.

Best Naughty Bits: Happy Endings will air on June 15 at 11.05pm on Channel 4.

During the show, viewers will be invited to take a look through the Naked Attraction archive.

Also in this special, we get to find out which couples lasted – and which ones ended up in disaster!

Has Naked Attraction ever been criticised?

While many viewers have celebrated Naked Attraction for normalising nudity and everyday bodies, it has faced some criticism.

Read more: Which Naked Attraction couples are still together?

Some critics have accused the show of sensationalism and encouraging viewers to mock and judge others based on their appearance.

Back in 2016, one reviewer argued that the show definitely had some low points. But also celebrated the fact that average bodies were on proud display.

Naked Attraction first premiered back in 2016 (Credit: Channel 4)

The Radio Times critic argued: “But Naked Attraction does have one saving grace: it’s showing real bodies on TV.

“That’s why this Channel 4 dating show is equal parts repulsive and captivating. It’s hard to turn it off in a rage, because what we are seeing is so rare.

“There are wobbly tummies, jiggly bums, legs of all different shapes and sizes. Tall, short, curvy, skinny. Scars, hair, tattoos. I won’t start listing different types of genitalia, but you get the point.”

What has Anna Richardson said about Naked Attraction?

Anna Richardson has repeatedly defended and celebrated the show.

In fact, back in 2016, she said she was prepared for some initial backlash as the show launched.

Speaking to Shropshire Star, she said: “It was a criticism we were very, very aware would be levelled at us and, for me as a presenter, was something I was acutely aware of.”

Anna Richardson is the host of Naked Attraction (Credit: Channel 4)

She added: “I didn’t want to be on the receiving end of negative press because it was seen to be a gratuitous show, but it genuinely isn’t.

“It’s a really uplifting, life-affirming look at what each of us is looking for in terms of love.”

Where can I watch old episodes of the show?

Old episodes of Naked Attraction are available to stream on the All4 app.

The first-ever episode of Naked Attraction is also available to view on the official Channel 4 YouTube channel.

However, it is age restricted and only suitable for those aged 18 and over.

