Anna Richardson and Sue Perkins are in a long-term relationship

The Naked Attraction host, 50, and former GBBO host, 51, have been together since 2014.

Here we take a look at how Anna and Sue met, if they tied the knot and what’s next for these love birds…

How did Anna Richardson and Sue Perkins meet?

Anna and Sue met in 2013 at a Halloween party and they started a relationship shortly after.

What’s more, Anna had just broken up from her boyfriend Charles Martin.

They’d been together for 18 years.

Sue and Anna confirmed their relationship in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews)

The pair kept their relationship a secret for several months – but were forced to confirm their romance in 2014 after the press caught on.

Speaking to Diva magazine, Anna says it is wonderful being in a relationship with a woman – but very intense.

She explained: “The sexual adjustment is easy, the emotional adjustment is something else, as you know, a relationship with a woman is far more intense.

“This I have learnt. It’s an emotional tsunami.”

When did they get married?

Anna and Sue are not married. But they are in a fully committed, long-term relationship.

Do they have any children?

They do not have any children.

In fact, Sue has spoken of how she is unable to have children due to suffering from prolactinoma.

Sue said she was devastated to find out she couldn’t have children (Credit: SplashNews)

She received the diagnosis in 2007 and said she felt bereaved.

Although she wasn’t sure if she wanted to have children, not being able to was devastating for the star.

In a past interview, she explained: “I can’t now have it as an out-of-sight, out-of-mind possibility, lurking.

“It’s just not going to happen, it’s not going to ever be part of my life. And, although I never yearned to physically have my own child, it felt like a bereavement.”

However, Anna said last year that she would like to have children.

But it would be through fostering or adoption rather than by having a biological child.

Anna and Sue out and about in London (Credit: SplashNews)

While speaking to Hello!, Anna said: “For some time I’ve toyed with the idea of fostering or adopting a child.

“I can only speak for myself, not Sue [Perkins], but I really want to do the training [to foster] and welcome a child into my life.

“I feel keenly that I’m getting older, that time is running out.”

What’s next for the couple?

Anna and Sue live out in the Staffordshire Moorlands and tend to keep the ins and outs of their personal life fairly private.



However, they’ve both got plenty of work ahead. Anna continues to host Naked Attraction, while Sue’s comedic partner Mel Giedroyc says they’re planning on taking their show back on the road as soon as they can.

Mel recently told the Press Association: “The last conversation that Sue and I had a few days ago, we ended up saying, ‘When the Edinburgh Festival’s back on again, shall we do it?”

