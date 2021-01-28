Angellica Bell, Martin Lewis’ Money Show presenter and radio host, has been on our screens for years but do you know who she’s married to?

In fact, how much do you know about the TV star, her family and the projects she’s worked on?

Angellica is on screens every week alongside Martin Lewis (Credit: ITV)

What was The Martin Lewis Money Show co-host’s first TV job?

Angellica got her start on TV as a presenter on the BBC Knowledge shows Carlton Kids and The K Club.

She joined CBBC as a presenter in 2000 and went on to host children’s programmes including The Saturday Show and Xchange.

Read more: Angellica Bell distracts viewers with her dress on The Martin Lewis Money Show

Angellica was also one of the presenters of kids’ game show 50/50.

She has appeared on The One Show as a presenter or reporter numerous times over the years, following her debut on the programme in 2007.

Angellica is currently on screens with money expert Martin Lewis for his ITV current affairs programme The Martin Lewis Money Show.

She’s a co-presenter on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show (Credit: ITV)

Is Martin Lewis co-star Angellica Bell married?

Yes, Angellica is married to TV presenter-turned-teacher Michael Underwood.

The pair have been friends since they first met, when Angellica joined CBBC in 2000.

She was previously married to Stuart Amory, a personal trainer. They wed in 2007 but split a year later.

Angellica tied the knot with Michael in 2010.

Angellica and Michael tied the knot in 2010 (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Does Angellica Bell have children?

Yes, the star has two children with Michael.

Their kids’ names are Elijah and Keziah.

Angellica has revealed on social media that they’re a powerhouse of a family when it comes to fitness.

On Instagram, she told fans they’ve all been getting out for family runs at 6am!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @angellicabell

She penned, alongside a snap of herself in a dark hoodie: “Many of you ask me about this and think I’m a taskmaster. But I thought it important to keep us all active and safe since lockdowns started.

Read more: This Morning: Martin Lewis delights fans as he returns to ITV studio for the first time in months

“We’ve been doing this since last year and it’s part of our weekly routine. It’s also been amazing to see the fitness and stamina development in us all.”

She has presented various BBC shows over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are Martin Lewis Money Show host Angellica Bell’s parents?

Not much is known about her mother and biological father. However, her stepdad is Julian Bell, Labour Leader of West London’s Ealing Council.

She told The Yorkshire Post in 2019: “When my mum remarried my stepdad and his family were from Sheffield and the Peak District, they welcomed us with open arms and really made me feel part of the family.”

Do you like watching Angellica Bell on The Martin Lewis Money Show every week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.