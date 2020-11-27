The One Show guest Andrew Marr sparked a serious backlash among BBC viewers when he appeared on the programme this week.

The presenter was on during Thursday evening’s (November 26) episode to promote a series of books and films about social change in the UK.

Andrew Marr angered viewers on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What did Andrew Marr say on The One Show?

One of the stories he discussed was centred on Ruth Ellis. Ruth was the last woman ever to be hung in England in 1955.

She was a nightclub hostess and escort when she murdered her abusive boyfriend, David Blakely.

Her story was loosely fictionalised on-screen the following year in acclaimed movie Yield To The Knight, starring Diana Dors.

Andrew angered viewers when he compared the two women, who had entirely different upbringings and privileges.

In a bizarre rant, he labelled Ruth “quite a bit thicker” than Diana.

“Diana Dors [was] Britain’s answer to Marilyn Monroe,” he said. “Ruth Ellis, just a bit less talented and a bit thicker, frankly, ends up manipulated by a guy. She shoots a very, very abusive boyfriend and is the last woman in Britain to be hanged.”

Ruth Ellis was hanged in 1955 (Credit: BBC)

What did The One Show viewers say?

Viewers were taken aback by Andrew’s remarks, which seemingly suggested both women had little intellect.

@BBCTheOneShow Andrew Marr is rude saying Ruth Ellis was Thick! He wants to think before he speaks! — Christine Orr (@Christi15821813) November 26, 2020

Did Andrew Marr just call Ruth Ellis quite thick !!! #TheOneShow — elaine leonard (@elainel36199574) November 26, 2020

Ruth Ellis wasn’t as ‘clever’, Andrew Marr? She was a woman who was physically and sexually abused by a long line of men. It’s got nothing to do with being less ‘clever’ than another woman and everything to do with the fact she was a ‘victim’ of violence. #TheOneShow — Plaingoldband (@plaingoldband) November 26, 2020

@BBCTheOneShow I can't believe that Andrew Marr described Ruth Ellis as "Thicker" This is not acceptable language. — Merv (@mgewing25) November 26, 2020

Nasty of #AndrewMarr to call the poor Ruth Ellis 'a bit thick' — suffolktweet 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@suffolktweet) November 26, 2020

“Andrew Marr, ‘Ruth Ellis frankly a bit thicker than Diana Doors’, absolutely disgusting comments, he needs to apologise!” ranted a viewer.

The backlash on social media continued to grow while the show was still on-air.

As a result, host Alex Jones told Andrew that people watching at home were unhappy.

She said: “The internet has erupted because you called Ruth Ellis ‘thick’ apparently.”

However, it just led to Andrew doubling down on his remarks.

“She wasn’t as clever as Diana Dors,” he insisted.

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

