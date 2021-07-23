Amy Winehouse at Porchester Hall: Six artists who have covered her songs

The songs of Amy Winehouse will air in Amy Winehouse at Porchester Hall on BBC Two tonight (July 23) to mark the tenth anniversary of her death.

The channel is showing a special 2007 BBC One Sessions gig from the venue in London.

Amy was just 23 at the time of the recording, filmed four years before her tragic passing.

Amy Winehouse passed away ten years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The gig came shortly after she was awarded Best British Female at that year’s Brit awards.

It included music from Back to Black and her debut 2003 studio album Frank.

The programme is on following the first airing of new documentary Reclaiming Amy.

To mark ten years since we lost Amy, Entertainment Daily ranks some of the best covers of her music by other recording artists.

BBC Two is airing programmes in tribute to her memory and work (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

Amy Winehouse songs covered by other stars

1) George Michael – Love Is a Losing Game

This performance happened on September 27 in 2011 as George played Barcelona.

One YouTube commenter wrote following George’s own passing: “They are probably making beautiful music together.”

2) Miley Cyrus – Back to Black

Miley paid tribute to Amy with a thrilling rendition of Back to Black during her 2019 Glastonbury set.

She was joined on stage for the performance by Amy’s producer Mark Ronson.

3) Elbow – Back to Black

Backed by strings but without drums or piano, Elbow gave Amy’s iconic tune an emotional makeover.

It was first performed for Radio 1 Live Lounge.

4) Arctic Monkeys – You Know I’m No Good

Arctic Monkeys covered Amy’s iconic song You Know I’m no Good in 2007.

It was another version recorded for Radio 1 Live Lounge.

One YouTube commenter hailed it: “As much as I love the original version, I must say this cover blew my mind!”

5) Jess Glynne – Tears Dry On Their Own

Jess’ singing career only began two years after Amy’s passing.

She has previously praised the late star as a big influence on her work.

6) Girls Aloud – Rehab

Perhaps the biggest departure in tone from Amy’s original version, the pop band’s take bounces around but is still a compelling listen.

Amy Winehouse at Porchester Hall – BBC Sessions airs on BBC Two, tonight (July 23), at 10pm.

Amy Winehouse was just 27 when she died (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

