The ten year anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse is marked with a BBC documentary tonight (Friday July 23).

The Back to Black singer became one of the most acclaimed performers in the world, winning a slew of Grammys for her work.

But Amy was tormented by addiction. And fans were devastated when her life was cut short by alcohol poisoning in July 2011.

Here are the essential details you need to know surrounding her deeply tragic passing.

Amy Winehouse passed away ten years ago today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How old was Amy Winehouse when she died?

Amy was just 27 years old when she passed away a decade ago at her home in Camden, north London.

Amy’s death was the subject of two inquests, in 2011 and 2013.

Read more: When did singer Amy Winehouse die and what was her cause of death?

Both found her blood alcohol content more than five times the legal drink-drive limit at the time of her death.

According to a coroner the “unintended consequences of such potentially fatal levels was her sudden death”.

Amy Winehouse pictured with her mother Janis (Credit: BBC YouTube)

What were Amy Winehouse’s last words?

The second inquest included evidence from Amy’s GP, Dr Christina Romete.

Dr Romete saw Amy the night before her death and indicated Amy “specifically said she did not want to die”.

Dr Romete continued: “[Amy] was genuinely unwilling to follow the advice of doctors, being someone who wanted to do things her own way.”

[Amy] specifically said she did not want to die.

Amy also reportedly told her doctor she started drinking again after three weeks of sobriety “because she was bored”.

The doctor also noted Amy repeatedly refused psychiatric help in case it had a detrimental effect on her creativity.

Amy as a young girl with her father Mitch (Credit: BBC YouTube)

How much was Amy Winehouse worth?

The Sunday Times Rich List suggested Amy Winehouse was worth £10 million.

However, according to reports, she left an estate worth £4,257,580.

This was reduced to £2,944,554 after debts and taxes were paid.

However, Amy did not leave a will – even though there was speculation one was drawn up for her in 2009.

Read more: Amy Winehouse’s dad claims the singer’s spirit visits him at home

It is believed the majority of Amy’s possessions were locked away by her family in a storage facility after her death.

Reclaiming Amy features her mother Janis reopening that lock up for the first time and considering how the contents illustrate Amy’s complex life and loves.

Reclaiming Amy airs on BBC Two, tonight (July 23), at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.