Pro dancer Amy Dowden has hinted that she may be making a cameo on Strictly Come Dancing following her cancer diagnosis.

The Strictly star, 33, had to pull out of this year’s show after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in May.

But on Saturday (September 23), as celebs and dancers geared up for their first live show, Amy took to Instagram to share some news.

Amy wore a breast cancer awareness badge at this year’s National Television Awards (Credit: Cover Images)

Amy Dowden hints at Strictly comeback

She said: “Happy live show day BBC Strictly wishing the entire team a fabulous show and I know it’s going to be amazing!

“I’ve been kept up to date with the pros and a few sneaky FaceTimes! Literally can’t wait to watch and support you all. Hopefully I’ll be there in a few weeks.”

She added the praying hands emoji alongside her official photo for this year’s show.

Meanwhile her dancer besties were quick to show their support. Giovanni Pernice said: “Love ya darling.”

And Dianne Buswell added: “Thinking of you. We will miss you. But I already have a smile on my face thinking of this time next year when you’re gonna be back dancing with us again.”

Katya Jones added: “We gonna miss you sooo much tonight! Will do everything to make you proud.”

Motsi Mabusi said: “We love you.” Meanwhile, pro Lauren Oakley added: “Miss you, can’t wait to be back on the floor with you!!” “YOU WITH US ALWAYS,” Vito Coppola said.

Amy’s cancer journey

Amy is currently undergoing chemotherapy and bravely shaved her head in an emotional video which she shared with fans.

She said: “I tried my best to save it. I know it’s only hair but these past few months I’ve had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy.” With her trademark optimism, Amy added: “I’ve done it and I’ve also crossed the half way chemo line! I’m feeling empowered and positive!”

She underwent a mastectomy earlier this year but in July received a second cancer diagnosis.

Now it sounds like Amy, who was paired with James Bye in 2022, is hopeful she’ll be able to make one of the live shows.

We can’t wait to see her back on our screens.

