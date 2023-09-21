Tearful Amy Dowden bravely shaves her head in emotional video amid cancer battle: ‘Taking control’

Professional Strictly dancer Amy Dowden has shared an emotional video of her shaving all her hair off due to her battle with cancer.

In May, Amy announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy, she received a second diagnosis of cancer.

The 33-year-old is currently having chemotherapy, therefore, she isn’t taking part in this year’s Strictly.

Amy is currently going through chemo (Credit: YouTube)

‘The hardest step so far’

In a new Instagram upload, inspirational Amy shared a touching video that detailed the process of her shaving all her hair off. In the emotional clip, she was surrounded by loved ones to support her.

Amy appeared at home and sat in a chair while her hair was cut by each of her loved ones. Brave as ever, Amy embraced the big change.

As her hair got shorter, Amy got emotional and ended up tearing up. During the final moments, her hair was shavedf and she looked at herself in the mirror to see the results.

“Taking control – The hardest step so far,” Amy wrote in her caption. “I tried my best to save it. I know it’s only hair but these past few months I’ve had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy.”

Amy said she “wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn’t go”. She added: “But I would dread the pain of waking up to the shredding everyday.”

Admitting that it is “going to take some time to get use to and learn to love and embrace,” Amy stated she is “now focusing-not on the hair I’m losing but the hair I’m going to get back and the happy dancing, tea lover who talks way to fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair!”

“Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line. This for me was a hurdle I couldn’t even bring myself to think or speak about,” she continued. “I’ve done it and I’ve also crossed the half way chemo line! I’m feeling empowered and positive!

“To everyone on their own journey, whatever that maybe, I’m sending love, power, strength and courage.”

Amy received much support from her Strictly friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy received floods of support

Since sharing the touching video with her followers, floods of messages poured through the comments section.

“Sending you so much love Amy. You’re so brave and strong. You got this,” singer Alexandra Burke wrote.

“Your smile still shines the brightest and your light can never be dimmed. Lots of love Amy,” Fleur East commented.

“Amy you’re so beautiful. Sending such love to you darling,” Ellie Taylor wrote. “YOU ARE A WARRIOR AND THE BRAVEST OF THE BRAVE,” Michelle Visage shared.

“Wow you’re so brave and beautiful inside and out. Loads of love to you xxxx,” YouTube star Saffron Barker commented.

You look beautiful, Amy.

