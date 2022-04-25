Who is Amelie Bea Smith? From Peppa Pig to Anatomy Of A Scandal and Call The Midwife

Amelie Bea Smith is one of the stars of Anatomy of a Scandal.

The youngster may still only be a child, but she’s had quite the illustrious career already.

Here’s where you may recognise her from.

Amelia Bea Smith in very creepy The Haunting of Bly Manor (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Amelie Bea Smith?

Amelie was born on January 11, 2011 in London, making her 11 years old.

She is currently studying in a private school when she’s not acting.

Amelie’s first acting role was on EastEnders as Daisy, and she played the role between 2018 and 2019.

Her character was the foster daughter of Arshad and Marian Ahmed.

In 2019, she was cast as Flora in the Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

However, the show’s dark tone meant that her parents haven’t actually allowed her to watch it yet.

“I still don’t know the whole story, but I’m not allowed to watch all of it when it comes out because I think I’ll be scared,” said the actress.

Amelie later took over the voice of Peppa Pig from Harley Bird, who had the role from the age of five to 18, at the start of 2020.

It was claimed at the time that Amelie could be set to make upwards of $1 million per year through the role.

Earlier this year, Amelie starred in an episode of Call The Midwife as a young girl called Deborah

Amelia Bea Smith had her first-ever role in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who plays the daughter in the Anatomy of a Scandal?

Meanwhile, currently, Amelie is starring as the daughter of Sienna Miller’s character in the Netflix mini-series Anatomy of a Scandal.

It follows MP James Whitehouse who is on trial for raping a parliamentary intern. However, he claims their encounter was consensual and part of a five-month illicit affair at work.

During an appearance on The One Show, Sienna revealed that she was completely “starstruck” when meeting Bea.

It turns out Sienna’s daughter is a huge fan of Peppa Pig.

“She is the voice of Peppa Pig,” gushed the star. “It’s a mic drop. I’d have her on FaceTime to my daughter all day being Peppa, I’ve got voice notes… I was genuinely starstruck.

“I mean that’s your snooze alarm isn’t it when you have a newborn baby, so I feel indebted to her for the hours of extra sleep.”

Anatomy of a Scandal season 1 is available now to stream on Netflix

