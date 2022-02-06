Call The Midwife season 11 cast: Episode 6 includes former Corrie and Britain’s Got Talent stars

Call The Midwife season 11 continues this weekend (Sunday, February 6), and – as ever – there’s a host of cast guest stars to look out for.

In this week’s episode, a group of hippy squatters cause havoc in one of Matthew’s empty warehouses, including a heavily pregnant woman who refuses care.

And Lucille comes back to work after her devastating miscarriage.

But aside from the series’ regular ensemble cast, who’s popping up this week?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Jaconelli (@charlottejaconelli)

Call The Midwife season 11: Who plays Mrs Pembridge?

Playing Mrs Pembridge is Charlotte Jaconelli, who once appeared as a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent.

Back in 2012, Charlotte auditioned with singing partner Jonathan Antoine as duo Jonathan And Charlotte.

After wowing in those auditions, the classical duo eventually reached the final and finished runners-up to Ashleigh and Pudsey.

Read more: Call the Midwife: Helen George hits back at pregnancy comments

Despite sticking together after the show finished, they went their separate ways in 2014 after they were both offered solo deals.

Some years later, Jonathan admitted the two were no longer close and weren’t speaking.

In 2017, he said on Lorraine: “We don’t really get to speak very often but that’s the nature of it.”

Nowadays, Charlotte is still singing… this time in the West End.

Former Corrie star Nikki (Credit: ITV)

Call The Midwife season 11: Who plays Mrs Singh?

Playing Mrs Singh is actress Nikki Patel.

Before her appearance in this week’s Call The Midwife, Nikki was a long-time star of Coronation Street.

Between 2005 and 2016, Nikki played Amber Kalirai – Dev’s daughter.

After leaving for university, the young Amber returned a bit of a party animal.

She got romantically involved with Sophie Webster, and then came between her father and his wife, Sunita.

Eventually, fed up with Weatherfield, she said her farewells and drove back down to London.

Tony as Ollie in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife season 11: Who plays Frank Jenkins?

You’ll definitely recognise the actor who plays Frank.

He is Tony O’Callaghan, once of EastEnders fame.

Already a star thanks to The Bill, 65-year-old Tony appeared in EastEnders as Ollie Walters.

Ollie bonded with Jean Slater over their allotment plots, and it blossomed into a romance.

Who plays Clover Jenkins?

Clover is one of the hippy squatters inside Matthew’s warehouse, and heavily pregnant.

She’s played Elizabeth Roberts, who appeared in two episodes of Casualty.

Read more: Call the Midwife series 11: Cast of episode five includes Peppa Pig actress and ex Hollyoaks star

The actress also played Liv in BBC One relationship drama, The Split, alongside the likes of Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Annabel Scholey.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday February 6 at 8pm.