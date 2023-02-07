Amanda Owen suffers blow as Brits support Clive and pals admit ‘no one was expecting this’

Amanda Owen looking wistful and Clive smiling inset
Amanda Owen has been dealt a blow as support for ex Clive pours in from Brits.

The 48-year-old farmer and Clive, who share nine children, called it quits last year after spending over two decades together.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess first won a loyal legion of fans during her time on Our Yorkshire Farm on Channel 5.

While the show came to an end following her split from Clive, the former couple have gone on to host new TV projects – and it seems Brits have picked a favourite.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Clive Owen
Amanda and Clive Owen split last year (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda and Clive Owen move on

Despite her recent heartbreak, Amanda has been keeping busy – fronting her own TV show for More4.

The show, Amanda Owen’s Extraordinary Farming Lives, sees her travel across the UK to lift the lid on what life on the farm is like for other families.

But it seems the TV star has since been dealt a major blow as the new show reportedly attracted less than half the viewers of Clive’s series.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Clive Owen
Amanda starred on Our Yorkshire Farm with ex Clive (Credit: Channel 5)

‘I don’t think anyone expected this’

Clive hosts an Our Yorkshire Farm spin-off series along with son Reuben, called Beyond The Yorkshire Farm.

The show follows teenager Reuben’s new contract digging business and was a surprise hit for Channel 5.

According to reports, the spin-off series drew 1.7 million viewers last December.

As for Amanda’s new More4 series, it’s claimed viewing figures peaked at 610,000, with just 329,000 watching the show live when it aired on January 25.

What’s more, an insider claimed to MailOnline: “This is not what was expected.

“Amanda is the TV star and Clive is a farmer who somehow ended up on the telly.”

The source from the Dales farming community added: “I don’t think anyone expected this. And Reuben’s show to do better of the two, least of all Amanda.”

Amanda Owen standing in the middle of a field on This Morning
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen was criticised for her ‘posh accent’ in her new show (Credit: ITV)

Viewer complaints pour in

Amanda’s new series kicked off last week, however, while the show went down well with most viewers, some fans criticised Amanda.

From her accent to not showing her kids, Amanda was hit by complaints from plenty of fans.

One viewer wrote: “Why are you trying to speak posh? We love your normal accent.”

Many viewers commented that they missed seeing Amanda’s children.

One said: “I’ll be watching, enjoyed last weeks but really miss seeing the children.”

Someone else tweeted: “Loved the new programme, I miss the kids, Tony the Pony and your farm Ravenseat.”

Another said on Instagram: “Preferred before all the fame. Stay on your own farm with your kids.”

Read more: Amanda Owen sparks concern from fans with photos of children as son Reuben shows off skills

