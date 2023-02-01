Amanda Owen fans expressed concern after she shared a picture of her eldest son Reuben and other children.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess uploaded a snap depicting her talented lad leading some of his other siblings as they took on a big job.

Amanda made it clear she was bursting with pride at Reuben’s handiwork as the 19-year-old grafted away at a particularly difficult task.

But while supporters were delighted to see the young man – who impressed Our Yorkshire Farm viewers with his aptitude as a mechanic – excel yet again, some urged caution as he got stuck in with a hammer and chisel.

Reuben Owen now co-stars with his dad Clive in their own spin off show Beyond the Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel5.com)

Amanda Owen children

Uploading a series of images yesterday (Tuesday January 31), Amanda punned about Reuben’s brilliance as he set about making adjustments to a wall.

“You rock Reuben!” Amanda captioned the pics, including one of him operating his huge digger.

His mum – who is separated from Reuben’s dad Clive – went on: “All day, working away to make a mounting block to put into a drystone wall.

“Chips off the old block!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Impressed followers flooded Amanda’s comments section with praise for Reuben, who has grown up in front of viewers’ eyes.

However, there were concerns from some fans who called on Reuben to take further safety precautions.

“Please wear eye protection,” implored one person, with whom somebody else concurred: “I agree!”

They weren’t the only ones to suggest Reuben may need to shield his face.

Amanda Owen made her pride very clear (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Beautiful son, needs goggles on to protect those lovely eyes from flying chips though,” someone else said.

A fourth put it: “Hard working lad but should have eye protection.”

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “Lovely. But please wear eye protection.”

For heaven’s sake wear ear and eye protection.

And yet another person asked him: “Reuben I wish you well in your new job but for heaven’s sake wear ear and eye protection.”

Read more: Amanda Owen breaks silence on relationship rumours seven months after marriage split

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.