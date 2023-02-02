Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has returned to our TV screens with her new show, Farming Lives.

The new series sees the Yorkshire Shepherdess leave the comfort of Ravenseat behind as she tours other farms in the UK to see the different challenges they face.

However, from her accent to not showing her kids, many viewers took to Twitter to criticise Amanda for her new show.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen was criticised for her ‘posh accent’ in her new show (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen’s new show Farming Lives hit by triple whammy of complaints

Amanda was hit by complaints from viewers for ‘trying to speak posh’ in her new farming show, Farming Lives.

The shepherdess rose to fame alongside her husband Clive and their children for their hit Channel 5 show, Our Yorkshire Farm.

However, the pair sadly decided to go their separate ways last year.

Amanda shared the devastating news in an Instagram story saying: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.”

Since their split Amanda and Clive went off to do their own shows.

While Clive fronted the Channel 5 series Beyond The Yorkshire Farm with his son Reuben, Amanda returned to our TV screens with her new show Farming Lives on More4.

On her new show, Amanda travelled to Castle Farm in Newport to see the Ricard family.

But while the new show went down well with most viewers, some fans criticised Amanda for the making several changes from her original show.

One viewer wrote: “Why are you trying to speak posh? We love your normal accent.”

Meanwhile, another viewer criticised Amanda for her eye makeup.

They said: “Please can someone show Amanda Owen how to apply eye make up – it’s getting worse by the week!”

Amanda and Clive split last year (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans were also unhappy by the lack of her children in her new series.

Ahead of the new episode, Amanda took to Twitter to share a few snaps from her time at Castle Farm.

She wrote: “The Rickards are a very busy family who welcomed me into their home and gave me a fascinating insight into how they ALL play a part in running Castle Farm. And gave me a masterclass in showing dairy cattle. Tonight 9pm More4.”

However, many viewers commented that they missed seeing Amanda’s children.

One said: “I’ll be watching, enjoyed last weeks but really miss seeing the children.”

Someone else tweeted: “Loved the new programme, I miss the kids, Tony the Pony and your farm Ravenseat.”

Another said on Instagram: “Preferred before all the fame. Stay on your own farm with your kids.”

Read more: Amanda Owen sparks concern from fans with photos of children as son Reuben shows off skills

What do you think about Amanda Owen’s new show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.